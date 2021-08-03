New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Sexually Harassed Multiple Women, Violated State and Federal Law, Says Attorney General Letitia James

At a press conference Tuesday, State Attorney General Letitia James said that the probe – conducted over the course of several months starting in March by the DA’s office – concluded that the complaints of harassment against the New York Governor Andrew Cuomo were deemed credible. File photo: Hans Pennink, Shutterstock.com, licensed.

NEW YORK, NY – According to a scathing report released Tuesday morning by State Attorney General Letitia James, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo engaged in a pattern of behavior where he sexually harassed multiple women during his time in office and once even retaliated against a former employee that had come out publicly about the abuse.

At a press conference Tuesday, James said that the probe – conducted over the course of several months starting in March by the DA’s office – concluded that the complaints of harassment against the New York Governor were deemed credible.

“This is a sad day for New York because independent investigators have concluded that Governor Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, and in doing so violated federal and state law,” James said.

All in all, the report concluded that Cuomo was responsible for harassing a total of 11 women from 2013 to 2020, ranging from members of his personal staff, state employees, ordinary citizens, and even a state trooper.



The findings of the 165-page report, which was comprised of interviews with 179 witnesses and analysis of thousands and thousands of documents, painted “a deeply disturbing, yet clear picture” that Cuomo had created an atmosphere of “fear and intimidation” among his office staff and that the resulting work environment was considered by many to be “hostile” and “toxic.”

As a part of the probe, two weeks ago Cuomo himself had been grilled for 11 hours straight by investigators representing James’ office.

As allegations began to mount against him earlier this year, Cuomo initially denied them while offering an apology to those he “may have offended.” But despite dozens of Democratic state lawmakers – including New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio – urging the governor to resign in the face of the allegations, Cuomo repeatedly stood firm, stating that he would remain in office.