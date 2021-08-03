Broward Detectives Investigating Armed Burglary, Attempted Sexual Battery Inside Flamingo Lakes Townhomes Community In Cooper City

A preliminary investigation includes surveillance video of a tall white male subject wearing what appears to be a multi-color shirt, lighter colored pants and dark shoes, prowling around the community Monday morning.

COOPER CITY, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit detectives are investigating an armed burglary with an attempted sexual battery of a seven-year-old victim that occurred during the early morning hours inside the Flamingo Lakes Townhomes Community in Cooper City.

According to authorities, a preliminary investigation includes surveillance video of a tall white male subject wearing what appears to be a multi-color shirt, lighter colored pants and dark shoes, prowling around the community Monday morning. Investigators said the man engaged in attempted burglaries to residences in the development just minutes before the attempted sexual battery occurred.

Detectives want to identify this unknown subject. This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone who has information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Detectives Vanessa Encina or Dimos Charoudis at 954-321-4240. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.