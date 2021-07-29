CrimeLocalSociety

Daytona Beach Man, 32, Charged With Sexual Battery On Child; Detectives Seeking Additional Victims

By Joe Mcdermott
Brandon L. Miles, 32 was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for sexual battery on a child under 12. Anyone who may have been a victim or who has additional information to provide is urged to call the Child Exploitation Unit at (386) 323-3574.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – According to authorities, a Daytona Beach man has been arrested and charged with sexual battery on a child under 12. Brandon L. Miles, 32 was arrested Wednesday on a warrant. The Volusia Sheriff’s Office Child Exploitation Unit (CEU) began investigating in December 2020, after two juveniles reported a sex offense occurred December 24, 2020, at a shelter in Daytona Beach where they were living as a family.

Detectives were called to Halifax Medical Center on Dec. 25, 2020, where the juveniles’ mother advised that the victims said Miles had touched them inappropriately, including an incident the night before. The mother said she confronted Miles, who denied the allegations and told her to take the children to a hospital to be examined.

Sheriff’s detectives responded to Halifax and interviewed the juveniles. The Child Protection Team in Daytona Beach joined the investigation, interviewing both children. A medical exam was completed on one child, but not the other one due to the time lapse of the alleged assault.

Based on statements by both juveniles and physical evidence submitted to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, charges were filed with the State Attorney’s Office for review. A warrant for Miles’ arrest was signed June 7, 2021. Miles remains held at the Volusia County Branch Jail on no bond.


Anyone who may have been a victim or who has additional information to provide is urged to call the Child Exploitation Unit at (386) 323-3574.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Support Independent Journalism:
