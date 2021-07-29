Daytona Beach Man, 32, Charged With Sexual Battery On Child; Detectives Seeking Additional Victims

Brandon L. Miles, 32 was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for sexual battery on a child under 12. Anyone who may have been a victim or who has additional information to provide is urged to call the Child Exploitation Unit at (386) 323-3574.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – According to authorities, a Daytona Beach man has been arrested and charged with sexual battery on a child under 12. Brandon L. Miles, 32 was arrested Wednesday on a warrant. The Volusia Sheriff’s Office Child Exploitation Unit (CEU) began investigating in December 2020, after two juveniles reported a sex offense occurred December 24, 2020, at a shelter in Daytona Beach where they were living as a family.

Detectives were called to Halifax Medical Center on Dec. 25, 2020, where the juveniles’ mother advised that the victims said Miles had touched them inappropriately, including an incident the night before. The mother said she confronted Miles, who denied the allegations and told her to take the children to a hospital to be examined.

Sheriff’s detectives responded to Halifax and interviewed the juveniles. The Child Protection Team in Daytona Beach joined the investigation, interviewing both children. A medical exam was completed on one child, but not the other one due to the time lapse of the alleged assault.

Based on statements by both juveniles and physical evidence submitted to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, charges were filed with the State Attorney’s Office for review. A warrant for Miles’ arrest was signed June 7, 2021. Miles remains held at the Volusia County Branch Jail on no bond.



Big Tech is censoring our publication severely reducing our traffic and revenue. You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution . We refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into becoming just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of traditional news media and we need your support. You can also help by liking or sharing us on social media or by signing up for our featured story emails .



Anyone who may have been a victim or who has additional information to provide is urged to call the Child Exploitation Unit at (386) 323-3574.