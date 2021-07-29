PoliticsSocietyU.S. News

Biden Motorcade Met With Obscenities, Middle Fingers, Signs Saying “Illegitimate President” on Way to Home Town Mack Trucks Event

By Christopher Boyle
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA – While on his way to tour a Mack Truck plant in Lower Macungie Township, Pennsylvania on Wednesday as his administration pushes new “buy American” efforts, the motorcade of President Joe Biden was heckled by a number of supporters of former President Donald Trump gathered on the roadway leading to the plant, as shown on videos posted on social media.

After arriving at Lehigh Valley International Airport in Allentown, local authorities blocked off the street and controlled the crowd, the Trump supporters – some of whom question the outcome of the 2020 election – lined up on Route 100 angrily yelled insults, extended middle fingers, and waved flags emblazoned with pro-Trump and anti-Biden slogans – many of them containing obscenities – as the large motorcade passed by with a police escort.

We’re out here showing our support for Donald Trump and the Republican Party. I don’t think it’s about red and blue anymore. I think it’s about future generations and what we are leaving our country to,” said local area resident Lori Neidlinger. “America was the greatest country. We were the country that everybody looked up to. We lost that, and we need to get it back.”


However, the President also had his share of supporters gathered near the Mach Truck plant as well – separated from the Trump supporters by both the roadway and political ideologies – while holding pro-Biden/Harris signs and cheering as the motorcade went by.

A man holds high a sign saying Illegitimate President as others hold upside down American flags, generally a signal of dire distress in instances of extreme danger to life or property.
Oh, my goodness, I’ve got to be there, that’s it. We live about a half-hour from here, and so I made it a priority. I can’t wait to see him,” said Beverly Rickles, who said she had been a Biden fan for years.

The competing sides at times exchanged jeers amongst one another, but overall the situation for the most part remained peaceful and passionate.

Biden toured the one-million-square-foot Mack Truck facility where he saw the company’s first-ever fully-electric garbage truck, met with some of the plant’s 2,500 workers, and gave a speech where he remarked on the importance of American manufacturing and buying products made in America.

The Biden Administration has stated that manufacturing jobs are its priority, and the political future of Democrats as the 2022 elections looms may hinge on if Biden succeeds in resuscitating an industry that has seen jobs decrease on a regular basis for over 40 years.

