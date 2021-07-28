Louisiana Man Found In Spring Hill Teens Closet Receives 15-year Sentence With The Florida Department Of Corrections

According to authorities, Johnathan Lee Rossmoine, 36, of Louisiana, received a 15-year sentence with the Florida Department of Corrections. Additionally, he will receive 10 years of Sex Offender Probation upon his release and be required to report as a sexual offender for the remainder of his life.

SPRING HILL, FL – On Wednesday, July 28, 2021, Johnathan Rossmoine, 36, pled guilty in Hernando County District Court on charges of having sexual relations with a minor. Rossmoine received a 15-year sentence with the Florida Department of Corrections. Additionally, he will receive 10 years of Sex Offender Probation upon his release and be required to report as a sexual offender for the remainder of his life.

The conviction stems from and incident on September 27, 2020, when Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence in Spring Hill where the parents of a teenager found an adult man hiding in their child’s bedroom. When deputies arrived on scene they found the man, later identified as Johnathan Lee Rossmoine, still hiding in the victim’s closet.

Rossmoine advised he drove from Louisiana to Spring Hill on several occasions to have sex with the victim. The suspect advised on this current trip he had been in Hernando County for about five weeks and had sex with the victim on numerous occasions.

The victim first met the suspect about two years ago while using an online chatting app. The app allows users to chat via text and voice using virtual avatars. The victim referred to Rossmoine as a boyfriend. The victim indicated initially telling Rossmoine about being 18 before admitting prior to meeting in person to actually being 15.



The victim indicated Rossmoine had been living off and on in the teen’s bedroom since Aug. 19, 2020. The suspect would hide in the closet when the victim’s parents were home, only coming out when they left for work. Rossmoine further advised numerous sexual encounters also occurred in his van, which was parked in proximity to the victim’s house.