Florida’s Michael Waltz Introduces Transparency Bill “The PAINTER Act” Ahead of Hunter Biden Art Exhibition

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – A Republican congressman in Florida is set to introduce a new transparency bill that would require the non-dependent children of both the President and Vice-President of the United States to provide financial disclosures.

Many are speculating that the bill directly targets the family of President Joe Biden, and specifically his controversial son Hunter, who has an upcoming art exhibition where he will be showing his hand-painted wares to numerous potential buyers.

I’m introducing the PAINTER Act in the House that calls for much needed transparency from the White House. The public deserves to know who is buying Hunter Biden’s paintings and why.https://t.co/KzTvrQFFRw — Rep. Mike Waltz (@michaelgwaltz) July 28, 2021

Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) noted that his bill, entitled the Preventing Anonymous Income by Necessitating Transparency of Executive Relatives Act – or “PAINTER” for short, and that’s probably not a coincidence – is “aimed at stopping” what he believes is “the obvious and shameless grift that’s going on with Hunter Biden’s art sales, for which he is obviously not qualified to do and is only doing to continue to profit off of his family name.”



“Look, this is just an obvious and despicable trend,” Waltz said during a phone interview on Fox News Tuesday, who also pointed out that Hunter Biden is “an equity holder in the China nuclear power group that is blacklisted for trying to steal American warhead technology.”

Xi pays well



Inside Hunter Biden's $20k-a-month Malibu home with an art studio, four bedrooms and sweeping ocean views https://t.co/uAEYSddGIS — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) July 28, 2021

“I mean we can keep going down the list of egregious act after egregious act, and we have to put a stop to it,” Waltz said. “And I’m going to do my best to get it into legislation.”

Hunter Biden is set to show off 15 of his paintings this fall at art galleries in New York and Los Angeles, where he will be asking anywhere from $75,000 to $100,000 for his pieces. However, some have alleged that a pricey purchase of one of Hunter’s paintings could actually be used to curry favor with the White House, something that press secretary Jen Psaki denied earlier this month.

“The gallerist will not share information about buyers or prospective buyers, including their identities, with Hunter Biden or the administration,” she said, despite the fact that a gallery spokeswoman had stated that Hunter would be appearing in-person at both of the exhibits.