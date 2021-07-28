COPS: Arrest Warrant Uncovers Guns, Drugs And Body Armor In West Park Stash House

According to authorities, Risson Beaubrun, 27, was residing at a stash house in West Park that housed multiple firearms, including rifles, ammunition and body armor were discovered at the home.

A coordinated operation with the Miami Beach Police Department (MBPD) and the U.S. Marshal’s Service Fugitive Taskforce (USMS) was developed to take all four suspects into custody. On July 15, the Broward Sheriff’s Office SWAT/Fugitive Task Force and the Violence Intervention Proactive Enforcement Response (VIPER) Unit assisted the MBPD and the USMS with serving an arrest warrant on one of the suspects, Risson Beaubrun, 27, stemming from the assault. The investigation revealed that Beaubrun was residing at 112 Newton Road in West Park and that the residence would house multiple firearms.

Upon arrival, deputies were able to get Beaubrun to exit the residence. Inside the house, they discovered multiple subjects attempting to hide from law enforcement. Detectives also recovered 11 firearms, including rifles and handguns, a large amount of various caliber bullets, multiple high capacity magazines, ballistic vests with rifle plates and a trafficking amount of Oxycodone in plain view.



VIPER detectives arrested several individuals at the West Park residence who face charges to include possession of firearm by a convicted felon, trafficking oxycodone, carrying a concealed weapon and carrying a prohibited weapon. It was also determined that one of the individuals had been convicted of murder in Miami-Dade.

The additional three people involved in the Miami Beach assault were arrested by law enforcement agencies in Aventura, Miramar and Pembroke Pines.