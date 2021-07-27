Op-Ed: The Soft Bigotry of Low Expectations

Scenes from the NAACP-sponsored rally and march to the Georgia State Capitol, which focused on voting rights, police brutality, and criminal legal reform. Atlanta, Georgia, June 15, 2020. File photo: Michael Scott Milner, Shutterstock.com, licensed.

DELRAY BEACH, FL – That phrase was written by writer Michael Gerson for use by President George W. Bush in one of his speeches. It refers to the fact that the left approach when it comes to minorities – especially in the black community – is based on the notion that they are unable to achieve success in a white-dominated American society. That attitude is being proselytized by politicians, academics and radical groups like ANTIFA and BLM.

A good example is the canard that Republicans are suppressing the vote by passing laws that make voting more difficult when, in fact, they are making voting easier while making voter fraud harder. (The voting law in Georgia, makes voting easier than the voting laws in Delaware – Biden’s home state, but Georgia is being accused, even by Joe Biden, of using the dreaded “Jim Crow” voting laws of yore). The Democrats claim that voter I.D. is a form of a return to “Jim Crow” laws prior to the 1960’s. The Democrats never mention that the Democrat Party was the party that championed the “Jim Crow” laws prior to the passing of the Civil Rights Acts of 1964-65. A historical fact is that if it wasn’t for the Republican minority, the Civil Rights laws would not have passed the Congress. The same is true of the other states who have passed similar laws as Georgia, making the law apply equally to black, white, yellow, red, and brown citizens. By implying that minorities can’t get or possess a voter I.D. is a bigoted and racist statement.

The election of 2020, was fraught with types of laws (many changed in the months and weeks before the election) that made voter fraud quite easy to commit. By mailing out unsolicited ballots to everyone, many who didn’t even request a ballot, and which was common practice in many or all of the battleground states that turned the results of the election to Joe Biden, many states want to correct those instances where fraud is made easier for the upcoming elections so that the integrity of the electoral process is maintained. The excuses for the changes in voter laws prior to the 2020 election, and which mostly benefited minorities in those battleground states, was due to the pandemic.

Another area where the soft bigotry of low expectations exists is in the area of education. The left-leaning groups, mainly based in the Democrat Party, have proposed that our curriculum’s should include the teachings of the founders of socialism, Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. Their “Communist Manifesto”, introduced the concept of socialism as a natural result of the conflicts inherent in the capitalist system. Marx and Engels predicted that the upcoming proletarian revolution would sweep aside the capitalist system for good, making the workingman the new ruling class. Those ideas, unfortunately, appeal to many of the minority factions in our country.



Today, we have a movement among the vocal and militant progressive left to introduce and inject into our schools the false facts of designating the United States as a “systemic racist nation”, by attempting to introduce in our schools the “1619 Project” and the “Critical Race Theory”. The themes behind those bogus theories is that the “white” people are the oppressors, and the “black” people are the oppressed. That mindset is and of itself racist as it doesn’t take into account the real history of the United States as it has evolved since its inception. Our Constitution and the Amendments to it, have made changes that has made us a more perfect society that is the envy of the world. That is why so many people, from all over the world, want to come here, legally or illegally, to live and work in this “racist” country. To claim otherwise, as the radical progressive left tries to appeal to the minorities, is a libel and slander directed at the United States.

The soft bigotry of low expectations, as it is promoted by the left liberal groups which include politicians, academics, Hollywood elites, and violent, anti-social groups like ANTIFA and BLM, is slowly being confronted around the country as our citizens become aware of the treasonous consequences of pitting one race against another race, pitting one class against another class, pitting one ethnic group against another ethnic group, and one gender against the other gender. The citizens must be vigilant and confront these assaults against or democratic republic and against the indoctrination of our children in our schools. or we will become a third-world country like Venezuela and Cuba in our own hemisphere. Our country is worth fighting for as we try to “Make America Great Again”.