COPS: Woman Finds Stranger Sleeping In Van Outside Englewood Home

ENGLEWOOD, FL – On Saturday, July 24, a woman opened the rear door of her father’s van outside of his Englewood home and discovered a man asleep inside and the glove compartment rummaged through. She alerted her father, quickly ran back inside, locked the door, and called 911 .

The man, later identified as Dustin Luther, 30, awoke and exited the vehicle when the woman screamed. He was not wearing a shirt or shoes, but began to walk away from the home while making eye contact with a man performing lawn maintenance there. Luther then headed down a dirt road and out of sight.

Deputies quickly located him based on the description relayed through dispatch. While being questioned, Luther stated that he worked for the lawn maintenance person and that he sat in the vehicle to get out of the rain. It was a clear, sunny day, and the lawn maintenance man advised that Luther does not work for him.

At this time, the victim was brought to the location and positively identified Dustin Luther as the man who was in the van. The suspect changed his story, but was read his Miranda Rights and placed under arrest for Burglary. A gray bag that was located on the passenger seat next to where Luther was sleeping was taken and submitted into evidence.



After being handcuffed, Luther tensed his body and attempted to twist and turn away from the deputies, leading to an added charge of Resisting Arrest without Violence. He was also found to be on probation with the Florida Department of Corrections, adding Violation of Probation to the charges. He is currently being held at the Charlotte County Jail and is ineligible for bond due to the Violation of Probation charge.