Trump Attributes “Wokeism” to U.S. Women’s Soccer Team First-Round Olympic Loss

Former US President Donald Trump on Saturday in Arizona spoke out against New Zealander Laurel Hubbard, who is set to become the first transgender athlete to compete at the Games after she was selected for the New Zealand team in the women’s super-heavyweight 87+kg category.

PHOENIX, AZ – Former President Donald Trump, while speaking at a campaign-style rally in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday, claimed that the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team’s surprising 3-0 loss to Sweden at the Tokyo Olympics last Wednesday can be directly attributed to what he referred to as “wokeism.”

While the featured speaker at a “Rally to Protect Our Elections” event, Trump mused on the team’s loss, and surmised that their socially progressive attitudes were a huge contributing factor.

“Wokeism makes you lose, ruins your mind, and ruins you as a person. You become warped. You become demented. The U.S. Women’s Soccer team is a very good example of what’s going on,” Trump said. “Earlier this week they unexpectedly lost to Sweden, three-to-nothing, and Americans were happy about it.”

Trump: Wokeism makes you lose, ruins your mind, and ruins you as a person. You become warped. You become demented. The US Women’s Soccer team is a good example of what’s going on… pic.twitter.com/SSPdgp8unu — Acyn (@Acyn) July 25, 2021



Trump has been highly critical of professional athletes that have taken a knee during the playing of the American National Anthem before sporting events as a protest against racial injustice; members the U.S. Women’s Soccer team have been partaking in this form of protest throughout their regular season games, which some people claim is unpatriotic.

The U.S. Women’s Soccer team did not take a knee during the playing of the National Anthem before their game last week in Tokyo, as International Olympic Committee (IOC) rules prohibit it; however, a recent update to the rules allows athletes to kneel prior to the start of the game after the Anthem has finished playing, which all 11 members of the team did for 10 seconds.

Because of the progressive leanings of its members and their practice of kneeling during the Anthem, conservative Americans have actually been rooting against the U.S. Women’s Soccer team’s gold medal ambitions, and some – Trump among them – actively celebrated their initial loss in Tokyo, with Trump even encouraging the crowd on Saturday to boo them.

Since their opening defeat, however, the Women’s team rebounded with a 6-1 win over New Zealand on Saturday.