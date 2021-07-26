Armed Convicted Felon Out Of Georgia, Found In Port Charlotte Vacation Rental, Harboring Minor From Texas

38 year old Vincent Joseph Robusto, a convicted felon out of Georgia, was arrested on false imprisonment, interference with custody of minor, possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by us convicted felon and drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Charlotte County Jail. His bond is set at $325,000.00.

PORT CHARLOTTE, FL – On Friday, July 23, Charlotte County deputies arrived to a home on Ohara Drive in Port Charlotte in reference to a missing juvenile investigation in Dilley, Texas. Several days prior, a 15-year-old female had boarded a plane for what the parents believed to be an all-inclusive church retreat to Florida.

After not hearing from the juvenile for days, the family contacted the Dilley Police Department. The juvenile’s phone was located at 18541 Ohara Drive which is when Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office was contacted. Once on scene, deputies knocked on the door and observed a man run to the back room, refusing to open the door or acknowledge the deputies’ presence.

Deputies identified the owner of the white Buick in the driveway as a Georgia resident. The owner was contacted and was able to contact the male and persuade him to come to the front door, along with the juvenile. At this time, Vincent Joseph Robusto, 38, a convicted felon out of Georgia, was detained pending the investigation.

While speaking with the juvenile, members learned that she was attempting to open the door but was held back by Robusto and told to stay quiet. She also advised that she remembered getting off a plane in Fort Myers and then walking down a street where she was greeted by Robusto. The two returned to the Ohara residence where they had dinner and the juvenile was provided a vape pen with an unknown substance.



Major Crimes detectives took over the investigation and contact was made with the church camp. It was discovered that the juvenile was not registered for the camp and had never attended their church. It was also discovered through friends of the juvenile that the 15-year-old had been communicating with an older man via social media apps.

After obtaining a search warrant for the VRBO vacation rental, Vincent Joseph Robusto was in possession of eight rounds of ammunition which were located inside a magazine of a semi-automatic handgun. Robusto was arrested on false imprisonment of a person against their will, interference with custody of a minor, possession of firearm ammunition or a weapon by a convicted felon and drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Charlotte County Jail. His bond is set at $325,000.00.