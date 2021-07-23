Former White House Physician Claims Biden Will Be Forced to Resign Over Declining Mental Fitness; Says Serious National Security Issue At This Point

To back up his claims, Jackson later that evening posted a video to Twitter of Biden’s Wednesday town hall meeting on CNN, featuring the president having difficulty answering a question on vaccinations on children under the age of 12.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Ronny Jackson, the former White House physician under both Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, stated in an interview Thursday that he maintains the belief that President Joe Biden will be left with no choice but to resign – or be forced out of office via the 25th Amendment – over alleged issues concerning his mental fitness.

Jackson, who now serves as a Congressman in Texas’ 13th Congressional District, said while speaking to Fox News that he’s been publicly speaking out about Biden’s purported mental decline for some time now.

Something's SERIOUSLY wrong with Biden – and it's only going to get WORSE! It's past the point of embarrassment. He's lost. He's confused. He can barely put a coherent sentence together. He MUST have a cognitive exam and release the results! pic.twitter.com/Pk5Pq2V5Um — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) July 23, 2021

“And I’ve been saying that it’s only going to get worse, and guess what? We’re watching that happen right before our eyes right now,” he said. “And I’m at the point right now where, you know, I went from, you know, telling people, we should be concerned about what might potentially be going on, to now saying, hey, what is happening right now?”



Jackson claimed that Biden’s alleged condition is being all-but ignored, unlike former President Trump, who the Congressman said was constantly having his mental acuity challenged.

“Where are the people in our academic medicine that were out there calling for President Trump to have a cognitive test? Where are these people?” Jackson said. “There’s something seriously going on with this man right now. And you know, I think that he’s either gonna, he’s either gonna resign, they’re going to convince him to resign from office at some point in the near future for medical issues, or they’re going to have to use the 25th Amendment to get rid of this man right now. There’s some serious stuff going on right now.”

Ex-Obama Doctor Predicts Biden To Resign Or Face 25th Amend: ‘A National Security Issue At This Point’ https://t.co/J9MNUmYHgV pic.twitter.com/FS4UUW4STV — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) July 23, 2021

“This is a national security issue at this point…it really is,” Jackson added.

WHAT IS WRONG with this guy!!!! The American people deserve to know. This is our Commander in Chief… I am terrified for our country! pic.twitter.com/F8mhLotuVs — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) July 22, 2021

