Dream Finders Homes Now Selling at New Cypress Park Estates Community in Polk County

HAINES CITY, FL – Without even turning the first shovel of dirt, Dream Finders Homes already sold seven homes at its newest single-family home community of Cypress Park Estates. Located just south of Davenport near many Central Florida attractions, Cypress Park Estates offers a small-town feel right in the center of Hanes City – Polk County’s third largest city, according to Gerry Boeneman, president of Dream Finders Homes’ Central Florida division.

“We’ll be building five beautiful floor plans with multiple elevations from our Dream Series collection on 75 homesites at Cypress Park Estates,” Boeneman said, adding that sales currently are being handled from Dream Finders Homes’ North Ridge Reserve sales center in Davenport.

With prices from $272,990 to $307,990 for three- and four-bedroom homes ranging from 1,407 to more than 2,100 square feet, Boeneman said the community should appeal to first-time buyers, growing families and empty nesters.

“This location has much to offer including convenience to shopping, dining and entertainment, as well as lakes, trails and golf courses, and world-class attractions,” he said.



Ground-breaking at the community is expected to commence in September.

When completed, Cypress Park Estates will offer a swimming pool, a dog park and other amenities.

For more information about homes at Cypress Park Estates, please call or visit Dream Finders Homes’ North Ridge Reserve sales center at 763 Jefferson St., Davenport, 888-214-1164 or at www.dreamfindershomes.com