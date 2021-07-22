CrimeSocietyU.S. News

VIDEO: Two Men In Los Angeles Filmed Casually Walking Out Of Department Store With Armfuls Of Stolen Merchandise As Crime Wave Continues

By Christopher Boyle
How To Register Domain Names: Each Name Comes With All You Need To Get Online. [TUTORIAL]

The crooks can be seen in bystander video carrying loads of clothing and other items, and one of the suspects even had an enormous backpack of sorts, presumably also laden with ill-gotten gains from the store.
The crooks can be seen in bystander video carrying loads of clothing and other items, and one of the suspects even had an enormous backpack of sorts, presumably also laden with ill-gotten gains from the store.

LOS ANGELES, CA – California’s crime wave continued this week as two men in Los Angeles were filmed casually sauntering out of a TJ Maxx department store located in Granada Hills with armfuls of stolen merchandise with the carefree attitude that comes with the belief that no one will lift a finger to stop them.

The crooks can be seen in bystander video carrying loads of clothing and other items, and one of the suspects even had an enormous backpack of sorts, presumably also laden with ill-gotten gains from the store.

Vice president of the Los Angeles Police Protective League, LAPD Sgt. Jerretta Sandoz, stated that the attitude of the criminals in the video reflected an environment created by California’s progressive lawmakers where thieves can expect little more than a slap on the wrist if they’re caught.

“They didn’t even run out, they walked out. And so, that’s sending a message that we, the criminals, are winning.” She said, “If they’re caught, they’re probably given the equivalent of a traffic ticket. So it’s not taken seriously.”


Big Tech is censoring and shadow-banning us: You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution. We refuse to become a regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of traditional news media and we need your support. We believe third parties must not be permitted to eliminate free speech, the freedom to impart information and to hold opinions without interference through any media and regardless of frontiers. You can ensure you don't miss any important breaking news by signing up for our featured story emails.
 

Part of the reason for Claiforina’s skyrocketing retail theft rage in recent years stems from the passing of Proposition 47 in 2014, which made stealing less than $950 a misdemeanor instead of a felony. As a result, people have been brazenly stealing from a number of California businesses as of late, including a man filling a garbage bag at a Walgreens and then riding his bicycle out the door and a gang charging out of a Neiman Marcus store clutching handfuls of expensive handbags.

Another contributing factor to the lawlessness on display is Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, who after being sworn into office in 2020 proceeded to end cash bail for many offenses, including any misdemeanor crimes as well as any felony offenses that are not serious and violent.

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Christopher Boyle (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register a web address with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

California Couple Faces 20 Years In Prison After Causing Two…

Christopher Boyle

VIDEO: Records Reveal Joe Biden Was Sending Sensitive State…

Joe Mcdermott

In Heated Exchange, Senator Paul Accuses Dr. Fauci of Lying…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 1,375