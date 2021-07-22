VIDEO: Two Men In Los Angeles Filmed Casually Walking Out Of Department Store With Armfuls Of Stolen Merchandise As Crime Wave Continues

The crooks can be seen in bystander video carrying loads of clothing and other items, and one of the suspects even had an enormous backpack of sorts, presumably also laden with ill-gotten gains from the store.

LOS ANGELES, CA – California’s crime wave continued this week as two men in Los Angeles were filmed casually sauntering out of a TJ Maxx department store located in Granada Hills with armfuls of stolen merchandise with the carefree attitude that comes with the belief that no one will lift a finger to stop them.

Vice president of the Los Angeles Police Protective League, LAPD Sgt. Jerretta Sandoz, stated that the attitude of the criminals in the video reflected an environment created by California’s progressive lawmakers where thieves can expect little more than a slap on the wrist if they’re caught.

“They didn’t even run out, they walked out. And so, that’s sending a message that we, the criminals, are winning.” She said, “If they’re caught, they’re probably given the equivalent of a traffic ticket. So it’s not taken seriously.”



Part of the reason for Claiforina’s skyrocketing retail theft rage in recent years stems from the passing of Proposition 47 in 2014, which made stealing less than $950 a misdemeanor instead of a felony. As a result, people have been brazenly stealing from a number of California businesses as of late, including a man filling a garbage bag at a Walgreens and then riding his bicycle out the door and a gang charging out of a Neiman Marcus store clutching handfuls of expensive handbags.

Another contributing factor to the lawlessness on display is Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, who after being sworn into office in 2020 proceeded to end cash bail for many offenses, including any misdemeanor crimes as well as any felony offenses that are not serious and violent.