Tips Sought to ID Suspect Wanted For Robbery at Publix Grocery Store on N. Military Trail in West Palm Beach

By Joe Mcdermott
WEST PALM BEACH, FL – Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Detective’s are seeking assistance from the local community in identifying and locating a suspect they say is wanted for robbery to a Publix grocery store, located in the 2800 block of N. Military Trail, in West Palm Beach. 

According to authorities, on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 8:14 am. a suspect entered Publix, walked up to the customer service desk and advised the clerk that this is a robbery. The clerk handed over cash from the drawer and the suspect walked away, exiting the store. The suspect was identified as tall, thin build and having dark short hair. He was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with “POLO” on front, cut up light blue jean pants, white sneakers, a red face mask and dark blue baseball cap with “NAVY” on the front.

Anyone who can identify this suspect is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS; you can remain anonymous by downloading an app called “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.

