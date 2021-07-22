SHERIFF: “Two Drugged Space Cadets Were So Impaired We’re Thankful They Didn’t Kill Anyone; Had Enough Fentanyl To Kill Many People”

Steven Magnolia, 34, and Alyssa Humphrey, 29 were placed under arrest and transported to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Facility. Magnolia was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia/equipment and trafficking fentanyl. Humphrey was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia/equipment, possession of cocaine, and trafficking fentanyl.

On Tuesday, July 20, 2021, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) responded to a call about a reckless driver traveling northbound on US1 near Plantation Bay Road on flat tires. Upon deputies’ arrival, a 2006 silver Lincoln was located on the side of the road with two flat tires. Contact was made with both occupants, identified as Steven Magnolia, 34, and Alyssa Humphrey, 29. Magnolia was attempting to fix the flat tires. Magnolia stated he was on his way to Bunnell when both tires popped and said they had just bought the vehicle a week ago.

During questioning, deputies observed a knife in Magnolia’s waistband, and both Magnolia and Humphrey seemed to be under the influence of narcotics. Humphrey wanted to retrieve her phone from the vehicle and was escorted by a deputy for safety. While Humphrey was grabbing her phone, a plastic bag with green leafy material was observed in plain view in the pocket of the passenger door. Humphrey then asked the deputy to “write her a ticket for weed.” She also attempted to hide something in the center console of the vehicle, which appeared to be a plastic bag with a white powdery substance that she had just removed from her purse.

According to authorities, upon conducting a vehicle search, a plastic bag with a gray powdery substance was recovered, along with a scale, glass pipe, and lighter. A search of her recovered a plastic straw with a white powdery substance in Humphrey’s bra, which tested positive for cocaine. Recovered from the vehicle was a total of 21.44 grams of fentanyl and 7.89 grams of cocaine.

“This is a great example of ‘see something, say something’ and I’d like to thank the caller who notified us of the reckless driver,” Sheriff Staly said. “These two drugged space cadets were so impaired we are thankful they didn’t kill anyone before they destroyed their tires. They also had enough fentanyl to kill many people. I commend our deputies for another job well done protecting our community from this poison and these two selfless individuals.”



Magnolia and Humphrey were both placed under arrest and transported to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility. Magnolia was arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia/Equipment and Trafficking Fentanyl. He’s being held on a $50,500 bond. Humphrey was arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia/Equipment, Possession of Cocaine, and Trafficking Fentanyl. She’s being held on a $53,000 bond.