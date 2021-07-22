Over 300 Guests Gathered At Annual Hamptons Happening Charity Event In Bridgehampton Raising More Than $400,000 Towards Cancer Research

Entertainment journalist Cognac Wellerlane speaking with Kenneth and Maria Fishel who hosted the ticketed fundraiser on their estate in Bridgehampton. More than 300 guests gathered at the popular annual charity food and wine event that raised more than $400,000 towards cancer research.

BRIDGEHAMPTON, NY – More than 300 guests gathered at the popular annual charity food and wine event that raised more than $400,000 towards cancer research. The Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation’s (SWCRF) was proud to hold the return of one of the biggest charity events of the summer, The Hamptons Happening. The 17th annual event was a celebration of health and wellness, and the culmination of The Global Walk to Flatten the Cancer Curve with SWCRF partner, Walk with a Doc. Event committee member Maria Fishel and Kenneth Fishel hosted the ticketed fundraiser on their estate in Bridgehampton.

This year’s honorees included HUGO BOSS, Fashion Inc represented by Rodolfo Esparza III; Dr. Kenneth Mark, Skin Cancer & Cosmetic Dermatology Expert; Natalie Cohen Gould, Co-founder of Come Back Cycle, Dir. of Wholesale, FP Movement; and Chef and Restaurateur David Burke, David Burke Hospitality Management. The event was co-chaired by Mark D. Friedman of Brown Harris Stevens, Jessica Mackin of James Lane Post, and Randi Schatz. SWCRF founder Samuel Waxman MD, along with event committee members Christine Arlotta, Antonella Bertello, Erica Fineberg, Maria Fishel, Jacqueline Frank, Norah Lawlor, Jamie Koff, Christine Prydatko, Suzanne Sabet, and Michael Snell were in attendance.

Notable attendees included: Dr. Samuel Waxman, Marion Waxman, Maria Fishel, Kenneth Fishel, Bradley Fishel, Rodolfo Esparza III, Dr. Kenneth Mark, Chef David Burke, Natalie Cohen Gould, Jamie Koff, Mark D. Friedman, Chris Wragge, Harry Carson, Ramona Singer, Jean Shafiroff, Randi Schatz, Ann Liguori, William T. Sullivan, Cesar Ricci, Michael Nierenberg, Elin Nierenberg, Jonny Nierenberg, Tori Chanenchuk, Ali Nierenberg, Jody Gorin, Allie Gorin, Matthew Gorin, Erica Fineberg, Steven Carter, Mario Pecoraro, Chris Arlotta, Philip Greenwald, Dr. Nicholas Perricone, Michael Tadross, Matthew Yee, Vincent Wolf, Suzanne Sabet, Hormoz Sabet, Debbie Shlafmitz, Howard Shlafmitz, Sarah Shlafmitz, Craig Rivera, Cordelia Rivera.

The Hamptons Happening was a cocktail chef-tasting event featuring a dozen chefs and spirits from The Hamptons and NYC area providing samples of their favorite dishes, cocktails and mocktails. The event featured appearances by VIPS like Chris Wragge, anchor of CBS 2 Morning News, Hall of Fame linebacker Harry Carson of The NY Giants, Ramona Singer of RHONY, and a performance by Freestyle Love Supreme, a Tony Award Winning Broadway Musical Improv Group.



After the opening performance by Freestyle Love Supreme, Emcee Chris Wragge welcomed guests to the Hamptons Happening. After a brief interview with founder Dr. Samuel Waxman, the honorees were awarded by William T. Sullivan, Executive Director of the SWCRF. Following another brief performance, the auction got underway. With tickets purchased and auction item bids, the event raised more than $400,000.

The delicious tastings stations were supplied by: A la Mode, Arlotta Food Studio, Bareburger, Beauty & the Broth, Bimble, Centro Trattoria, Chef Julian Medina, Chef Scott Kampf of Southampton Social Club and Union Sushi & Steak; Clarkson Avenue Crumb Cake Company, David Burke Hospitality Management, Golden Pear, Halo Sport, Herradura Tequila, Kurly Kurtosh, Magnolia Bakery, MarieBelle New York, Milene Jardine, Out East Rose, Pompette, Rust & Gold, Simple Vodka, T-Bar Steak & Lounge, Taub Family Companies, Woodford Reserve.

Sponsors included: Backal Hospitality Group, Guaranteed Rate, HUGO BOSS Fashions Inc., James Lane Post, Mann Publications, Modern Luxury, Newrez, Prime Meridian Moving. And dozens of in-donations provided by Amali, Ani Private Resorts, Arlotta by Chris Arlotta, Arlotta Food Studio, The Baker House 1650, Bisous Web, Calissa, Covergirl, Chase William, Evolve East, Free People Movement, FR TEAM of Brown Harris Stevens, The Hidden Gem Café, HiWave, ISDIN, Kobi Halperin, Lawlor Media Group, Peter Thomas Roth, Regina Kravitz, Swoon.

The Global Walk to Flatten the Cancer Curve officially started on June 30th, 2021 and culminated at the SWCRF’s 17th Annual Hamptons Happening. The virtual walk raised international awareness and funds for life-saving cancer research. Participants logged their steps during the 11 days with the aim of accumulating 25,000 miles, enough to travel around the world. The virtual fundraising walk collected $100,000 for cancer research.

The incidence of cancer is rising around the world and advanced age is the most significant risk factor. More than 60 percent of Americans diagnosed with cancer are 65 and older. SWCRF, in collaboration with the National Cancer Institute and National Institute on Aging, is leading the way in funding the scientists who are working towards the next breakthrough in cancer treatments. Currently, SWCRF is funding 50 renown investigators on three continents, each working together to develop less toxic cancer treatments.

About Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation (SWCRF):

The Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation is an international organization dedicated to curing and preventing cancer. The Foundation is a pioneer in cancer research and its mission is to eradicate cancer by funding cutting-edge research that identifies and corrects abnormal gene function that causes cancer and develops minimally toxic treatments for patients. Through the Foundation’s collaborative group of world-class scientists, the Institute Without Walls, investigators share information and tools to speed the pace of cancer research. Since its inception in 1976, the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation has awarded more than $100 million to support the work of more than 200 researchers across the globe. For more information about the SWCRF research, visit www.waxmancancer.org.