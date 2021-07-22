UPDATE: Charlotte County Detectives Seeking 15-Year-Old Girl Who Left Home To Stay With Friend In Sarasota July 8th

15-year-old Paris L. Daniels who they say left her home on July 8th to stay with a friend in Sarasota. Paris is 5 foot 6 inches tall with brown eyes, black hair, and a new tattoo on her chest. She was last seen in the area of 4th Street in Sarasota.

UPDATE JULY 22, 2021, 5:43 PM: According to authorities, the missing juvenile has been located.

SARASOTA, FL – Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Detective’s are seeking assistance from the local community in identifying and locating 15-year-old Paris L. Daniels who they say left her home on July 8th to stay with a friend in Sarasota. Paris is 5 foot 6 inches tall with brown eyes, black hair, and a new tattoo on her chest. She was last seen in the area of 4th Street in Sarasota.

According to authorities, she is being considered a missing runaway juvenile. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Paris Daniels, please contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-0013 or your local law enforcement immediately.