In Heartwarming Display of Inclusion, Adults with Special Needs Pack Meals, Volunteer, and Write Cards For Holocaust Survivors and Elderly

PALM BEACH, FL – Many emotions were stirred this week as hundreds of recipients opened up their weekly food package. Every week, the Kind Kitchen delivers up to five hundred meals to Holocaust survivors, the elderly, and those in need – but this week was different.

In the start of a stunning three-week series, The Kind Kitchen invited adults with special needs to the Jewish Community Synagogue to participate in their weekly meal distribution. Only, this week it was even more special; This time, even volunteers were recipients. The adults worked side by side with volunteers, packing every meal with love. Volunteers expressed how they felt like the true recipients, receiving lessons of unity and inclusion.

“Honestly, I got more than I gave. I brought my kids along with me and I know that they learnt more than they could learn in any school. They learnt about kindness, inclusion, and the good in each person. Personally, the adults taught me about having truly kind intentions and wanting to do good solely for that purpose. It’s an event I won’t forget for a long time and I already signed up with a friend for the next one.” told volunteer Debrah Gerb.

The adults with special needs also drew pictures and wrote cards for the recipients. One recipient, who wishes to remain anonymous, told us, “I am always grateful for the weekly meals as it is my only fresh meals of the week. This week though when I was told about the event and then opened my bag and saw the cards, I literally started to cry. I was crying because I don’t have children of my own, and this really just hit me in a soft spot. I realized that the meal deliveries isn’t the only kindness that the Kind Kitchen does, but they are really doing so much more.”

With two weeks of the three-week series behind them, the Kind Kitchen has one more event scheduled for this upcoming Wednesday, June 28. If you would like to participate, reach out the The Kind Kitchen or the Jewish Community Synagogue.

About The Kind Kitchen of Palm Beach

The Kind Kitchen of Palm Beach is a 501c3 organization dedicated to doing kindness to whomever, whenever. The “Kind Kitchen” began simply in 1987 out of a small home kitchen and grew into a full-size operation, delivering hundreds of meals weekly to anyone in need.

About the Jewish Community Synagogue

The Jewish Community Synagogue caters to the North Palm Beach community’s social, spiritual, and physical needs through regular social events, holiday programs, and educational classes.

They provide unparalleled service and entertainment and reliving the rich Jewish History. Membership at the JCS provides the highest privileges and an elite lifestyle reserved for a select few.