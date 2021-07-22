Gavin Newsom’s Worst Nightmare: Republican Radio Host Larry Elder Wins Lawsuit, Will Be On Ballot In California Recall Election on September 14

Conservative talk radio host Larry Elder announced that he will now be a candidate to potentially replace current Governor Gavin Newsom in the state’s upcoming recall election on September 14.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – After a judge on Wednesday overturned the attempt by California elections officials to block him from putting his name on the ballot, conservative talk radio host Larry Elder announced that he will now be a candidate to potentially replace current Governor Gavin Newsom in the state’s upcoming recall election on September 14.

Elder, a Republican, now joins the 42 other candidates participating in the recall effort after state election officials had sought to bar him from doing so, claiming that he had not filed complete tax information. Elder, however, insisted that he had properly filed the required paperwork, a stance that Superior Court Judge Laurie M. Earl agreed with this week, allowing the radio host to officially enter the race.

Elder claimed that the allegations of incomplete paperwork were merely a smokescreen on the part of a “scared to death” Newsom, as he feels that he has the highest probability of unseating the Democratic governor in September.



Big Tech is censoring and shadow-banning us: You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution . We refuse to become a regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of traditional news media and we need your support. We believe third parties must not be permitted to eliminate free speech, the freedom to impart information and to hold opinions without interference through any media and regardless of frontiers. You can ensure you don't miss any important breaking news by signing up for our featured story emails .



“I believe that Larry Elder was targeted by Gavin Newsom in order to keep me off the ballot because I believe I’m the only one that he’s afraid of,” Elder said. “I know a lot of politicians say stuff like that, but in my case, it happens to be true.”

Election officials had maintained that Elder had not followed a 2019 state law that required candidates running for office to submit his or her tax returns; however, Judge Earl ruled this week that this law only pertained to “direct primary elections” and not the recall, which is instead considered a “special contest.”

Elder is a talk radio host, author, attorney, and documentary filmmaker who hosts The Larry Elder Show. If elected, he has said that he would combat crime, promote school choice, and address the rising cost of living and homelessness crisis. Elder has also been a vocal critic of Newsom’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the day he announced his candidacy, Elder led a poll out of all recall candidates to replace incumbent Governor Gavin Newsom in the 2021 California recall election with 16 percent of the votes.