Tributary In Nassau County Welcomes Active Adult Lifestyle With Lennar’s Lakeview Community

Lennar’s 55+ community infuses design with creativity and a sense of discovery

NASSAU COUNTY, FL – GreenPointe Developers proudly announces a new active adult 55 and better community is coming to Tributary. Lennar’s Lakeview at Tributary will be a gated community of single-family homes enhanced with an amenity-rich lifestyle designed for today’s active adult homebuyer. With 441 homesites, the neighborhood will feature approximately 10 floorplans offering 1,500 square feet to more than 3,000 square feet of living space.

“We are pleased to introduce Lennar’s active adult lifestyle concept to Tributary, North Florida’s best new master-planned community,” said Mike Taylor, GreenPointe Developers Regional President. “Lennar is one of the nation’s leading builders of quality homes for all generations, and we are looking forward to working closely with them as they expand their offerings to include a 55 and better active lifestyle at Tributary.”

Reserved for the exclusive use of Lennar’s active adult residents and their guests, Lakeview’s amenities will be situated alongside a large central lake and span approximately three acres. The amenities at Lakeview are planned to include an approximately 8,000-square-foot clubhouse and fitness center, a resort-style pool with cabanas, pavilion, tennis courts, pickle ball courts and bocce ball lawn. Homeowners will also enjoy the miles of planned nature trails, bike paths and parks throughout Tributary.



Big Tech is censoring and shadow-banning us: You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a donation . We refuse to become a regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of traditional news media and we need your support. We believe third parties must not be permitted to eliminate free speech, the freedom to impart information and to hold opinions without interference through any media and regardless of frontiers.



Lennar’s stylish, low-maintenance homes feature open floorplans for comfortable, convenient living, with a strong focus on entertainment value. Lennar has reimagined the home-buying experience by including the most desirable new home features and finishes as part of Lennar’s Everything’s Included® program. At Lakeview, homebuyers enjoy features such as Quartz countertops, designer cabinets, wood tile inspired flooring, window blinds, paver driveways and patios, screened-in patios, home automation included and more. Lennar will announce home pricing and the opening of pre-sales soon.

Spanning 1,550 acres, Tributary’s prime location amongst the natural waterways, majestic evergreen forests and a full suite of exciting amenities, truly complement the community’s mantra of Explore More. Tributary’s neighborhoods will include family friendly pocket parks, while miles of scenic nature trails will provide quick access to the community’s amenities as well as The Landing kayak and canoe park, the neighboring protected sanctuary of Four Creeks State Forest and the new Tributary Regional Park, currently under construction. Tributary Regional Park plans include baseball and multi-purpose fields, trails and concessions. Tributary is within the Nassau County Public School District and zoned for A-rated schools that are among the best in Florida.

In addition to the active adult offering at Lakeview, the community of Tributary offers an impressive collection of home designs for all ages and model homes by Dream Finders Homes, Lennar and Richmond American Homes. Homes at Tributary are priced from the $300s.

Tributary is 1.6 miles west of Interstate-95 on State Road 200. The community’s location is two exits north of the Jacksonville International Airport and the River City Marketplace. The historic town of Fernandina and the beautiful beaches of Amelia Island are located east of Tributary on Scenic A1A/SR 200. Tributary is near dining, shopping, recreation, medical centers, services and more.

For more information about Tributary, visit www.TributaryLiving.com.

About GreenPointe Developers, LLC

GreenPointe Developers is the community and urban development division of GreenPointe Holdings with extensive real estate market data and analytical systems to rapidly assess real estate values and challenges. The GreenPointe team has more than 140 years of collective experience in developing some of the most sought-after master-planned and condominium communities in the Southeast. The team creates and transforms residential and mixed-use communities into neighborhoods for today’s homebuyer while providing lasting, sustainable value. Having the utmost respect for the land, the GreenPointe team works diligently to protect and enhance nature’s best assets. This thoughtful practice allows GreenPointe Developers to create and reenergize communities that provide for an enduring lifestyle where people want to live, work and enjoy recreation.

More information is available at www.GreenPointeLLC.com or (904) 996-2485.