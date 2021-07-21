Suspect In Brooksville Armed Robbery Sentenced to 25 Years In Prison

According to authorities, David Michael Brady, 30, was sentenced to 25-years in prison from an incident that took place just over a year ago on July 7, 2020 where detectives say he entered a store and committed armed robbery.

BROOKSVILLE, FL – On Monday, July 19, 2021, David Michael Brady, 30, appeared before District Court Judge Stephen Toner where he entered a guilty plea to charges of armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon. Judge Toner sentenced Brady to 25-years in prison.

His conviction stemmed from an incident that took place just over a year ago on July 7, 2020 where detectives say just after 5 a.m., Hernando Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Wawa, located at 20101 Cortez Boulevard in Brooksville, in reference to a report of an Armed Commercial Robbery. A clerk told investigators that a male, later identified as David Brady, entered the store and selected several items. When he attempted to pay for the items, his debit card was declined. Brady then went toward the ATM as the clerk continued to assist other customers.

The clerk advised Brady returned to the counter and attempted to pay for the items with the same debit card, which was again declined. The clerk said Brady returned to the counter yet again and this time lifted his shirt to display the butt of a long gun and demanded all of the money in the register, which the clerk gave over. Brady then grabbed a pack a cigarettes prior to exiting the business.

Using a detailed description provided by store clerks and surveillance video, deputies were able to identify Brady and on July 14, 2020, located him at a residence on Decatur Avenue. Brady made several statements to detectives about his involvement in the armed commercial robbery at Wawa and was subsequently charged with armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon, and retail theft.