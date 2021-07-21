CrimeLocalSociety

Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office Advising Residents Of Declared Sexual Predator Now Residing At Hotel On Southern Blvd In West Palm Beach

By Joe Mcdermott
How To Register Domain Names: Each Name Comes With All You Need To Get Online. [TUTORIAL]

West Palm Beach
In accordance with Chapter 775 the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is advising the public about a declared Sexual Predator who is now residing in West Palm Beach, FL. To view additional information about sexual predators in your neighborhood visit https://offender.fdle.state.fl.us.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – In accordance with Chapter 775 of The Florida Sexual Predators Act, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is advising the public about a declared Sexual Predator, Luke Kauffman, who is now temporarily residing at 4869 Southern Blvd, Room 205, West Palm Beach, FL 33415.

According to Chapter 775.21 of Florida Statutes and Constitution, specifically, The Florida Sexual Predators Act, the state has a compelling interest in protecting the public from sexual predators and in protecting children from predatory sexual activity. The Florida legislature has determined that there exists sufficient justification for requiring sexual predators to register and for requiring community and public notification of the presence of sexual predators.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office has released the following flyer:


Big Tech is censoring and shadow-banning us: You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a donation. We refuse to become a regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of traditional news media and we need your support. We believe third parties must not be permitted to eliminate free speech, the freedom to impart information and to hold opinions without interference through any media and regardless of frontiers.
 

To view additional information about sexual predators in your neighborhood, reported directly to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement by the Florida Department of Corrections, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, and law enforcement officials visit https://offender.fdle.state.fl.us/offender/sops/home.jsf. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement compiles and provides this information for public access. Additionally, you can view our recent list.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott – The Published Reporter® by Email

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register a web address with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Woman Found Dead In Oakland Park Roadway Following…

Joe Mcdermott

VIDEO: Man Arrested in NYC After Attempting to Kidnap 5…

Christopher Boyle

Narcotics Units Execute Search Warrant at Drug House in…

Jessica Mcfadyen
1 of 1,284