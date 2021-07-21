Op-Ed: California Secretary of State Shirley Weber’s Elder Abuse Shines Light on Democrats’ Common Practice

Shirley Weber speaking on behalf of AB 392 that changes the responsibility for the use of deadly force by police officers. Sacramento, CA, April 22, 2019. File photo: Phil Pasquini, Shutterstock.com, licensed.

LOS ANGELES, CA – Even louder than Larry Elder’s recent gubernatorial race announcement was the ensuing aftermath of him being left out of the preliminary list of candidates released last Friday. The official list comes out today.

More shocking was the fact that Larry Elder himself did not receive a notification that he didn’t qualify until Sunday night. For about 24 hours, there was confusion and speculation that it was due to not having enough signatures in key counties. This was later not revealed to be the reason: it was cited in the official letter that there was “incomplete redacted and/or unredacted income tax returns were filed”. This is, by the way, a new rule instituted by the California Democrats to hold on to power and prevent candidates they don’t like from running, starting with former President Trump who refused to release certain tax returns. The California Supreme Court shot this down for presidential candidates, but kept it in place for state elections.

Larry, in fact, did comply with this requirement and sent in redacted and unredacted tax returns. Both were filed and reviewed by lawyers. In fact, as of this writing, days after the notice, Shirley Weber still has not released the items that caused his whole candidacy to be thrown out. If minutiae were so important, wouldn’t it be the professional thing to do to inform the candidate what he did wrong?

In fact, Shirley Weber is violating the law. From the election code, “The Secretary of State shall review the redacted copy of each tax return submitted by the candidate to ensure that the redactions comply with subdivision (a). If the Secretary of State determines that the candidate has redacted information other than that permitted by subdivision (a), the Secretary of State shall prepare a new version of the tax return with only the redactions permitted by that subdivision. ©(1) Within five days of receipt of the candidate’s tax returns, the Secretary of State shall make redacted versions of the tax returns available to the public on the Secretary of State’s internet website. Except as provided in paragraph (2), the Secretary of State shall make public the redacted version of the tax returns submitted by the candidate pursuant to subvision (a).” The Candidate MUST redact: social security numbers, home address, telephone number, email address and medical information.



The spirit of the law above is very much along the lines of helping the candidate fix any mistakes, not to throw out a candidacy completely. This will be tried in court and I truly hope it exposes how California Democrats, who’s power has gotten bigger and bigger, use technicalities to upend democracy and fair elections. Pretty rich from the party that cries against voter suppression (this is a clear example of suppressing voters and a candidate).

Recently, recalled State Senator Josh Newman, who actually won back his seat in a general election after defeating Senator Ling Ling Chang in Southern California, immediately proposed a bill to reveal the names of those who sign recalls, effectively doxxing those who dare use a legal process to hold their elected officials accountable. Newman was recalled for supporting the gas tax, which was a regressive tax that raised costs for average lower and middle class Californians, hurting them in a big way. Yes on Newman’s recall won by about 20 points, 60-40.

These type of power grabs using small technicalities hurt our democracy and create a culture of fear. Also putting a ridiculous amount of paperwork for a candidate to even run is another runaway problem under Democrat rule. I am confident Larry will prevail because this all goes against common sense. However, common sense seems to not be as common anymore, so we shall see. Either way, I will not stop sounding the alarm that America is the greatest country in the world, because of its common sense processes and rules, not disqualifying people because of minutiae technicalities. We are better than this.