Elderly Tamarac Woman Dies In Crash After Presumed Medical Episode

Tamarac Fire Rescue responded, and the woman was transported to Broward Health North to be treated for her injuries. On July 17, the Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office contacted investigators and advised that the driver was pronounced deceased.

TAMARAC, FL – A 76-year-old woman is dead a day after being involved in a single vehicle crash in Tamarac. According to Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives, at approximately 7:19 p.m. Friday, July 16, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a single vehicle crash near the 8900 block of Northwest 81st Street in Tamarac. A preliminary investigation revealed the driver, Barbara Axelrod, 76, was traveling westbound in a 2016 Hyundai Azera when the vehicle veered off the roadway, struck and drove over a raised center median and hit a palm tree. The impact redirected the Hyundai back into the westbound lanes of Northwest 81st Street where it came to its final stop.

Investigators say Axelrod may have suffered some type of medical event prior to the crash. Tamarac Fire Rescue responded, and Axelrod was transported to Broward Health North to be treated for her injuries. On July 17, the Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office contacted investigators and advised that the driver was pronounced deceased. Neither excessive speed nor impairment are being considered factors in this case. The investigation continues.