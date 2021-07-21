Charlotte County Sheriff Releases Statement on Arrest of Deputy on Aggravated Stalking Charge

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL – Today, Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell released a video taped statement announcing the arrest of Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputy David Motz stemming from a complaint by a young woman that Motz is alleged to have had a previous relationship with. Motz was taken into custody this morning on one count of aggravated stalking.

Statement from Sheriff Prummell:

It is with great disappointment that I report to you today that late yesterday evening the North Port Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for Charlotte County deputy David Motz.

He is being charged with aggravated stalking stemming from a complaint from a young lady with whom Deputy Motz had a previous relationship. As part of the complaint, she alleged that Deputy Motz had been pursuing, harassing, and threatening her for some time. Deputy Motz was taken into custody this morning by my warrants unit and booked into the Charlotte County Jail. He will be held without bond until first appearance before a judge tomorrow morning.

My staff has been cooperating with the investigation and will continue to do so providing any information in furtherance of their investigation. At this time, he has been placed on administrative leave without pay pending the completion of an administrative investigation.

It is a sad day as another law enforcement officer has tarnished our badge and has broken that sacred trust, we work so hard to build. We are tasked with enforcing the laws and protecting our communities. This does not put us above it. Thank you and God Bless