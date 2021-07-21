CrimeLocalPress Releases

Charlotte County Sheriff Releases Statement on Arrest of Deputy on Aggravated Stalking Charge

By George McGregor
How To Register Domain Names: Each Name Comes With All You Need To Get Online. [TUTORIAL]

Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell released the statement today, Wednesday, July 21, 2021.
Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell released the statement today, Wednesday, July 21, 2021.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL – Today, Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell released a video taped statement announcing the arrest of Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputy David Motz stemming from a complaint by a young woman that Motz is alleged to have had a previous relationship with. Motz was taken into custody this morning on one count of aggravated stalking.

Statement from Sheriff Prummell:

It is with great disappointment that I report to you today that late yesterday evening the North Port Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for Charlotte County deputy David Motz.

He is being charged with aggravated stalking stemming from a complaint from a young lady with whom Deputy Motz had a previous relationship. As part of the complaint, she alleged that Deputy Motz had been pursuing, harassing, and threatening her for some time. Deputy Motz was taken into custody this morning by my warrants unit and booked into the Charlotte County Jail. He will be held without bond until first appearance before a judge tomorrow morning.

My staff has been cooperating with the investigation and will continue to do so providing any information in furtherance of their investigation. At this time, he has been placed on administrative leave without pay pending the completion of an administrative investigation.

It is a sad day as another law enforcement officer has tarnished our badge and has broken that sacred trust, we work so hard to build. We are tasked with enforcing the laws and protecting our communities. This does not put us above it. Thank you and God Bless

George McGregor

Mr. McGregor reviews and edits (if necessary) all press releases for The Published Reporter. Locally focused (Florida) press releases can be sent via email to media@publishedreporter.com and, if approved, will be published free of charge. There is no guarantee your release will be published; inclusion is at the discretion of editors. Please see our editorial guidelines and terms of service.

Subscribe to George McGregor – The Published Reporter® by Email

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Press releases are sent in as newsworthy bulletins aimed at our journalists with hopes they will get published. We receive hundreds per day and choose a select few for publication; those which are deemed beneficial to the public and not outright promotion. This is a free service and we are not paid for press releases. We aim to deliver a higher quality press release then anything any PR company could even pay for if and when informative. They are generally sent in by businesses or organizations about a product launch, new corporate hire, piece of research or situational awareness issue. They may contain forward-looking statements or even hyperbole. Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to George McGregor (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register a web address with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Woman Found Dead In Oakland Park Roadway Following…

Joe Mcdermott

VIDEO: Man Arrested in NYC After Attempting to Kidnap 5…

Christopher Boyle

Narcotics Units Execute Search Warrant at Drug House in…

Jessica Mcfadyen
1 of 1,339