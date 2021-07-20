CrimeLocalSociety

Woman Found Dead In Oakland Park Roadway Following Hit-and-Run Crash

By Joe Mcdermott
OAKLAND PARK, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating the death of a pedestrian found lying in the roadway yesterday morning. According to authorities, at approximately 1:42 a.m. Monday, July 19, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call regarding a female lying in the westbound lanes of the 1300 block of East Commercial Boulevard in Oakland Park. A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim, identified as Concepcion Siverts, had injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle. Siverts was pronounced deceased on scene.

Anyone with information regarding this hit-and-run crash is asked to contact Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Detective Chandler Greetham at 954-321-4844. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

