VIDEO: Man Arrested in NYC After Attempting to Kidnap 5 Year-Old Boy in Broad Daylight; Snatches Child Right Off Street Infront of Mom

James McGonagle, 24, ran up to a 5 year-old boy who was walking on the sidewalk with his family in Queens, NY and attempted to kidnap him in broad daylight, police say.

QUEENS, NY – Surveillance video captured on Friday depicted a harrowing sight, as a man ran up to a 5 year-old boy who was walking on the sidewalk with his family in Queens, NY and attempted to kidnap him in broad daylight, police say. James McGonagle, 24, was arrested and charged with attempted kidnapping, reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child, according to an NYPD tweet which also displayed the video of the failed abduction.

NYC: We need your help identifying these guys. They attempted to kidnap a 5-year-old yesterday in front of 117-02 Hillside Avenue in Queens around 8:00 pm. His mother was able to remove him from the car before they fled. If you have ANY info contact @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/8KZRty9K8p — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 16, 2021

McGonagle is allegedly shown on the surveillance video sitting in a car parked on the side of a street. The 5 year-old victim is then seen walking on the sidewalk ahead of his family; at that time, the suspect gets out of his vehicle, runs over to the child and snatches him up in his arms.

The suspect is then seen running back to his car and putting the child in the back seat as the family gives chase. McGonagle then allegedly gets into the driver’s seat and attempts to flee, but the child’s family members manage to pull him out of an open window and to safety; at that point, the suspect speeds off as bystanders attempt to get involved.

Police quickly tracked down McGonagle and placed him under arrest. Officials say that while he was being fingerprinted, the suspect punched a police officer in the face; additional charges are likely.

Reports indicate that McGonagle was working with another individual who is still at large, cops say. Stills captured from surveillance video show the two walking together on a sidewalk prior to the attempted kidnapping incident.

Here’s a closer look at the suspects and the vehicle they were in. pic.twitter.com/B1uwOhiUJd — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 16, 2021

The boy’s mother, Diaz Lopez, spoke to local media about the incident, saying that her children are now traumatized.