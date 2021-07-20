OpinionsPoliticsSociety

Op-Ed: Crisis In Cuba Demands Action, Erasure of Communism

By Julio Gonzalez
How To Register Domain Names: Each Name Comes With All You Need To Get Online. [TUTORIAL]

This is not about lack of access to vaccines, it’s about lack of access to freedom and liberty for the Cuban people. 

Dozens of people supporting, show solidarity the growing anti governmental protest in Cuba clogged Downtown in Sarasota. Support Cuba peaceful protest. Sarasota, Florida, July 14, 2021. File photo: YES Market Media, Shutterstock.com, licensed.
Dozens of people supporting, show solidarity the growing anti governmental protest in Cuba clogged Downtown in Sarasota. Support Cuba peaceful protest. Sarasota, Florida, July 14, 2021. File photo: YES Market Media, Shutterstock.com, licensed.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – The crisis in Cuba is nothing new. Since the bloody takeover by Communist revolutionaries Fidel Castro and Che Guevara, the Cuban people have been under the boot of an increasingly brutal Communist regime, who are more focused on the accumulation of power and violent use of the state against the citizenry. 

This is a hallmark of Communist and Marxist policies in action. For decades, the oppressive Cuban regime has been able to maim, murder or muzzle their political opposition. What we have seen over the past few days is an anomaly and a sign from God that demands all freedom loving people’s attention. The Cuban people are not fighting for political power, they are fighting for their right of self-determination and the principle of absolute freedom. Simply put, the Cuban people have had enough and decided that they are willing to put their lives on the line in an inspiring cry for help. 

Three generations of my family fled Cuba in 1958, escaping the Castro family and their allies, who are nothing more than murderous Marxists. So many Cubans have fled the island to become legal United States citizens because they know that we are the freest and most prosperous nation on earth. We Cubans, especially in South Florida, came out in support for President Donald Trump because we knew he understood the drastic differences between Communism and total freedom. 

Ad Disclosure: This site earns revenue from ads, some within content. You can support independent journalism and help us stay afloat by donating or purchasing our merch following us on social media (Facebook | Twitter | Youtube | Instagram | LinkedIn | Pinterest | Flipboard | Feedspot) or just sharing content you like.

As the protests continue to grow, we have to ask ourselves what can we do THIS TIME that will change the equation? If we do nothing, today and tomorrow’s protesters will be six-feet-under in short order, murdered by the Communist Cuban state. Not only will they lose their lives, the calls for liberty will dwindle, before their bodies even hit the ground. 

That is why President Biden and the United States government needs to take direct and decisive action to free the Cuban people. Give them the opportunity of freedom, so that they may forge their own path, undeterred by Communist and Marxist oppression. With that opportunity, they will do what so many of us have done before them, including myself; they will harness the power of entrepreneurialism and become part of the fabric of America.

Libera Cuba. Libera al pueblo. BORAR EL COMUNISMO. 

Julio Gonzalez

Julio Gonzalez, National Tax Reform Expert, is the founder and CEO of Engineered Tax Services, Inc. (ETS) - the country’s largest specialty tax engineering firm specializing in federal tax incentives, IRS compliance and standards and tax issues for all business sizes from small businesses to Fortune 500 firms. Julio is a television regular making appearances on Fox News, Newsmax and America’s Voice giving his expert advice on the tax issues our economy is facing – especially in light of the COVID pandemic. Julio is a published author, tax reform advocate, and member of the Presidential Tax Reform Roundtable, playing instrumental part with the recent Tax Reform 1.0 under the Trump Administration. He is also on Turning Point USA’s Advisory Council, Forbes Finance Council, and a member of the Heritage Foundation.

Listen to “Behind The Headlines with Karyn Turk” on iHeartRadio.

Subscribe to Julio Gonzalez – The Published Reporter® by Email

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): News articles on this site, especially those in the opinion category, may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Julio Gonzalez (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register a web address with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

VIDEO: Best-Selling Author Tells CNN Host “You’re One Of The…

Joe Mcdermott

Op-Ed: Did The Church Treat Two Accused Priests Differently?

Matt C. Abbott

COPS: Homestead Woman Hired To Transport Toddler To Daycare…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 1,345