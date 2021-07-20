CrimeLocalSociety

Narcotics Units Execute Search Warrant at Drug House in Weeki Wachee

By Jessica Mcfadyen
WEEKI WACHEE, FL – During the early morning hours of Friday, July 16 2021, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at 8226 Filson Street in Weeki Wachee. An investigation that spanned several months culminated on this date in the arrest of William Suit, 57 years of age. According to authorities, this drug house has been an ongoing issue for the surrounding neighborhood. 

Suit was charged as follows:

–       Sale of Fentanyl (3 counts)
–       Possession of Fentanyl with Intent to Sell (3 counts)
–       Possession of a Structure for the Sale of Fentanyl (3 counts)
–       Possession of Drug Equipment (3 counts)
–       Possession of Paraphernalia
–       Possession of Marijuana
–       Possession of New Legend Drug without a Prescription

Suit was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center where he is being held in lieu of an $81,000 bond.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
