Narcotics Units Execute Search Warrant at Drug House in Weeki Wachee

William Suit, 57, was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center where he is being held in lieu of an $81,000 bond.

WEEKI WACHEE, FL – During the early morning hours of Friday, July 16 2021, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at 8226 Filson Street in Weeki Wachee. An investigation that spanned several months culminated on this date in the arrest of William Suit, 57 years of age. According to authorities, this drug house has been an ongoing issue for the surrounding neighborhood.

Suit was charged as follows:

– Sale of Fentanyl (3 counts)

– Possession of Fentanyl with Intent to Sell (3 counts)

– Possession of a Structure for the Sale of Fentanyl (3 counts)

– Possession of Drug Equipment (3 counts)

– Possession of Paraphernalia

– Possession of Marijuana

– Possession of New Legend Drug without a Prescription

Suit was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center where he is being held in lieu of an $81,000 bond.