Port Charlotte Man Returns Home To Find Woman Skinny Dipping In His Pool; First Noticed Only Clothing Scattered Across His Lanai

PORT CHARLOTTE, FL – A resident returning home from an afternoon doctor’s appointment was greeted by a naked stranger in his pool. At first, he noticed only clothing scattered across his lanai, looking around to then see the nude woman. When deputies arrived at the Cambridge Drive home, the suspect was hostile towards law enforcement demanding they leave her alone.

Deputies requested for the suspect to get dressed and to step out of the pool several times. Once dressed, deputies attempted to detain the suspect who proceeded to resist, pulling away and alerting them she would not be going anywhere. Once at the Charlotte County Jail, the suspect continually refused to provide officers with her identity. She was later identified as Heather A. Kennedy, 42, by utilizing jail booking photos. Kennedy remains at the Charlotte County Jail on trespassing and resisting an officer without violence.