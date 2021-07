LAKE WORTH BEACH, FL – On Monday, July 19, 2021, at approximately 4:00 am, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responded to a house fire in the 1700 block of Sunset Avenue in Lake Worth Beach . Upon arrival deputies ensured no occupants were inside the home prior to Fire Rescue responding and taking over the scene. Further investigation led to a suspect, Reginald Clemons, 26, of Lake Worth, being developed, located and charged with Arson.

