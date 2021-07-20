CrimeLocalSociety

Fort Lauderdale Man, 25, Charged With First Degree Murder For Fatal Shooting In West Park This Past Weekend

By Joe Mcdermott
Kenyon Key, 25, of Fort Lauderdale, was detained on scene and following an investigation, was arrested for first degree murder.
WEST PARK, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives arrested a Fort Lauderdale man for the fatal shooting of a man in West Park this past weekend. According to authorities, around 5:20 p.m. on Saturday, July 17, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to an address in the 5200 block of Southwest 21st Street in reference to a shooting. Deputies found the male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded and transported the victim to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and the suspect, Kenyon Key, 25, of Fort Lauderdale, got into a verbal argument, and Key shot the victim, killing him. Deputies detained Key on scene and, following an investigation by homicide detectives, Key was arrested for first degree murder. The victims name was withheld via Marsy’s Law.

