VIDEO: Whistleblower Comes Forward In Lawsuit Against HHS; Attorney Tells Big Tech on Censorship: “You Are Complicit In Causing Death”

Attorney Thomas Renz dropped a bombshell about a Whistleblower and sworn testimony being submitted in a lawsuit filed by the AMERICA’S FRONTLINE DOCTORS, vs. XAVIER BECERRA, Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

ANAHEIM, CA – Speaking at a Church in Anaheim, California this weekend, Ohio based attorney Thomas Renz announced he is filing papers in Federal court on behalf of a healthcare data analyst and Whistleblower that has come forward alleging that death rates she has been monitoring on government websites are much higher than what “VAERS” and the Media are reporting, and that the declaration is part of a motion for a preliminary injunction aimed at rescinding the “emergency use” authorization being used to administer COVID vaccines to millions of Americans.

According to a video posted on Rumble.com, what is largely becoming one the most reliable video websites when it comes to finding often buried or removed information, while giving his passionate speech, attorney Thomas Renz was highly critical of big tech censorship, specifically when it comes to this type of information and going as far as accusing the Tech Giants, Google, Facebook, Twitter, of murder, saying they are “Complicit in Causing Death” among thousands of people and that “He Can’t Wait to Sue” them over and over again.

In the affidavit, the Whistleblower is swearing under penalty of perjury, that her access to medical data maintained by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid as well as her expertise in the field suggests the inaccuracy of information being presented to the public, and the accurate COVID shot death number is likely five times higher than the reported 9,048 deaths as of July 9, 2021.

It is my professional estimate that VAERS (the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System) database, while extremely useful, is under-reported by a conservative factor of at least 5. On July 9, 2021, there were 9,048 deaths reported in VAERS. I verified these numbers by collating all of the data from VAERS myself, not relying on a third party to report them. In tandem, I queried data from CMS medical claims with regard to vaccines and patient deaths, and have assessed that the deaths occurring within 3 days of vaccination are higher than those reported in VAERS by a factor of at least 5. This would indicate the true number of vaccine-related deaths was at least 45,000. Put in perspective, the swine flu vaccine was taken off the market which only resulted in 53 deaths.

The evidence suggests the VAERS system reports only between 0.8% and 2% of all Vaccine adverse events. Plaintiffs’ expert and whistleblower Jane Doe has testified that the true number of deaths caused by the Vaccines is at least 45,000 not the approximately 9,000 reported by VAERS (see Declaration at Ex. D). By contrast, the Swine Flu vaccine was removed from the market even though it caused only 53 deaths.

The sworn testimony is related to a lawsuit filed by the AMERICA’S FRONTLINE DOCTORS, vs. XAVIER BECERRA, Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.