The Altman Companies Announce Management of The Avery Pompano Beach In Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FL – The Altman Companies, a nationally recognized developer, builder and manager of exceptional rental apartment communities, is pleased to announce that it will now be managing the Avery Pompano Beach, an eight-story, high-tech apartment tower located north of East Atlantic Boulevard and just steps from the beach. A division of The Altman Companies, Altman Management was hired by the Frankforter Group, a Canadian-based real estate investment and asset management firm, who recently purchased the community.

“We are thrilled to receive another engagement from the Frankforter Group to manage the Avery Pompano Beach,” said Seth Wise, co-CEO of The Altman Companies. “We look forward to bringing an exceptional living experience, that only The Altman Companies can provide, to the residents of this luxurious community in Pompano Beach.”

“We recently began managing one of Frankforter Group’s communities in Orlando and now look forward to our continued partnership with them through Avery,” said Lee Ann Edwards, President of Altman Management Company.

Avery Pompano Beach offers an extraordinary modern luxury rental opportunity perfectly located off Federal Highway, just minutes to the beach and one exit away from Cypress Creek and its corporate addresses. Featuring 144-stylish apartments with dazzling amenities and close to all the shopping, dining, and sporting fun of Pompano Beach. This property features resort-quality amenities including a private, two-story clubhouse with tropical landscaped pool with cabanas and spa, an outdoor summer kitchen with waterfall and fire pit, fitness center, and club room with catering kitchen.

Each one of the beautifully styled residences at Avery Pompano Beach features sleek wood-toned flooring, washer/dryers, large walk-in closets, and smart-entry access. With thirteen layouts to choose from, some come with sheltered balconies, which feel like an extra room, and each have their own distinct personality. In addition, Avery Pompano Beach includes high-tech features including built-in USB chargers to charge phones and other electronics without needing an adapter, high-energy efficiency air-conditioning units, and low-flow water fixtures. Using a smartphone, each resident will be able to control the home’s temperature and its key-less entry locks.

Residents can choose from a collection of one- and two-bedroom apartments ranging from 787- to 1,436-square feet. Upper floors have views of the Pompano Beach municipal golf course and community park. Avery Pompano Beach is about a three-minute drive to the beach down Atlantic Boulevard and is in walking distance to the Pompano Amphitheater and community park, which includes sports fields, an outdoor public pool, playground, BBQ grills and an adjacent dog park.

For more information on the Avery Pompano Beach, please visit https://www.averypompanobeach.com/

About The Altman Companies:

Since 1968, The Altman Companies has developed, constructed, acquired and managed over 26,000 multi-family homes in Florida, Michigan, Illinois, Tennessee, Georgia, Texas and North Carolina. A division of The Altman Companies, Altman Management is a full-service company offering property management services for Altman-related entities and third-party clients, having served some clients for over 50 years. Altman Management has distinguished itself by delivering ‘Exceptional Living Experiences’ to its residents and as a leader in the rental management arena, recognized by multifamily partners including South East Florida Apartment Association and SatisFacts for outstanding property and company performances. For more information on The Altman Companies, go to www.AltmanCos.com.

About BBX Capital Real Estate:

BBX Capital Real Estate, a division of BBX Capital, is engaged in the acquisition, development, construction, ownership, financing, and management of real estate and investments in real estate joint ventures, including investments in multifamily rental apartment communities, single-family master-planned for sale housing communities, and commercial properties located primarily in Florida. BBX Capital Real Estate also has an approximate 50% ownership interest in The Altman Companies, which includes membership interests in Altman Development Company, Altman-Glenewinkel Construction and Altman Management Company. For more information, please visit www.BBXCapitalRealEstate.com.

About BBX Capital, Inc.:

BBX Capital, Inc. is a Florida-based diversified holding company whose principal holdings include BBX Capital Real Estate, BBX Sweet Holdings, and Renin. For additional information, please visit www.BBXCapital.com.

About Frankforter Group:

Frankforter Group is a third-generation real estate investment and asset management firm with a focus on acquiring institutional grade multifamily and commercial real estate in Canada and the United States, with a proven track record of realized returns to our investors led by an experienced team, with well over 40 years and $1.3 billion in transaction experience. www.frankfortergroup.com