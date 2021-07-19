CrimeSocietyU.S. News

Texas Doctor Accused Of Groping 24 Female Patients Receives Probation, Still Allowed To Practice, Criminal Record To Be Cleared By End Of 2022

By Christopher Boyle
How To Register Domain Names: Each Name Comes With All You Need To Get Online. [TUTORIAL]

Dr. Dennis P. Doan, MD, 46, is alleged to have assaulted 24 women over the course of five years while working at the Heart Center of North Texas. The ruling was that Doan had a pattern of “unprofessional sexual misconduct” with female patients and sentenced him to two years of probation.

WEATHERFORD, TX – A cardiologist from Texas who is accused to groping and sexually harassing 24 of his female patients has been given what his alleged victims feel is a free pass after he was only sentenced by the Texas Medical Board to probation and is not only still allowed to practice medicine, but his record will be cleared in less than a year-and-a-half.

Dr. Dennis P. Doan, MD, 46, is alleged to have assaulted 24 women over the course of five years while working at the Heart Center of North Texas. The Texas Medical Board’s ruling – made on June 11 but only reported in the media this week – was that Doan had a pattern of “unprofessional sexual misconduct” with female patients and sentenced him to two years of probation as part of a plea bargaining deal.

Shockingly, the terms of Doan’s probation allows him to still practice, although he is not allowed to interact in any way with female patients; he can, however, consult on and review records pertaining to their cases, reports say. And if he is involved in no further incidents by the end of 2022, Doan’s criminal record will be completely cleared, leaving no trace of his alleged wrongdoings.

Ad Disclosure: This site earns revenue from ads, some within content. You can support independent journalism and help us stay afloat by donating or purchasing our merch following us on social media (Facebook | Twitter | Youtube | Instagram | LinkedIn | Pinterest | Flipboard | Feedspot) or just sharing content you like.

The case began in 2018, when a woman lodged a complaint with Weatherford police that Doan had sexually abused her during an exam. Police made a public inquiry, asking if other women had felt that they had been victimized by Doan. All-in-all, 24 women came forward, accusing the cardiologist of groping, touching or roughly massaging their breasts; some of the complainants were even quoted as saying that they felt Doan press his erection against their sides while doing so.

Four of Doan’s alleged victims filed criminal charges against him; one of them, Jan Williams, expressed her disgust with the outcome when his “slap on the wrist” sentence was announced last month.

“The Medical Board chose to protect one of their own over sending a message to doctors that you cannot do this,” she said. “But they chose their own. I think their message says to doctors, ‘Hey, we can do this in the future. We’re just going to get our hands slapped.’”

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

Subscribe to Christopher Boyle – The Published Reporter® by Email

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Christopher Boyle (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register a web address with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office Advising Residents Of Declared…

Joe Mcdermott

COPS: Illegal Immigrant Files False Report on Kidnapping and…

Joe Mcdermott

Arrests Made In Drive-by Shooting After Deltona Gas Station…

Jessica Mcfadyen
1 of 1,367