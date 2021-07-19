Texas Doctor Accused Of Groping 24 Female Patients Receives Probation, Still Allowed To Practice, Criminal Record To Be Cleared By End Of 2022

WEATHERFORD, TX – A cardiologist from Texas who is accused to groping and sexually harassing 24 of his female patients has been given what his alleged victims feel is a free pass after he was only sentenced by the Texas Medical Board to probation and is not only still allowed to practice medicine, but his record will be cleared in less than a year-and-a-half.
Dr. Dennis P. Doan, MD, 46, is alleged to have assaulted 24 women over the course of five years while working at the Heart Center of North Texas. The Texas Medical Board’s ruling – made on June 11 but only reported in the media this week – was that Doan had a pattern of “unprofessional sexual misconduct” with female patients and sentenced him to two years of probation as part of a plea bargaining deal.
Shockingly, the terms of Doan’s probation allows him to still practice, although he is not allowed to interact in any way with female patients; he can, however, consult on and review records pertaining to their cases, reports say. And if he is involved in no further incidents by the end of 2022, Doan’s criminal record will be completely cleared, leaving no trace of his alleged wrongdoings.
The case began in 2018, when a woman lodged a complaint with Weatherford police that Doan had sexually abused her during an exam. Police made a public inquiry, asking if other women had felt that they had been victimized by Doan. All-in-all, 24 women came forward, accusing the cardiologist of groping, touching or roughly massaging their breasts; some of the complainants were even quoted as saying that they felt Doan press his erection against their sides while doing so.
Four of Doan’s alleged victims filed criminal charges against him; one of them, Jan Williams, expressed her disgust with the outcome when his “slap on the wrist” sentence was announced last month.
“The Medical Board chose to protect one of their own over sending a message to doctors that you cannot do this,” she said. “But they chose their own. I think their message says to doctors, ‘Hey, we can do this in the future. We’re just going to get our hands slapped.’”