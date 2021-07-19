COPS: Homestead Woman Hired To Transport Toddler To Daycare Left Child In Vehicle For Hours; Death Results In Aggravated Manslaughter Charge

Juana Perez-Domingo, 43, of Homestead, was arrested t and charged with aggravated manslaughter to a child under 18.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau arrested a woman for the death of a child that was left inside of a vehicle. According to investigators, on Friday, July 16, Juana Perez-Domingo, 43, of Homestead, was hired to transport the toddler to daycare. Perez-Domingo never made it to the daycare location, instead drove to her residence and exited her van.

The toddler remained in the van for hours and was eventually discovered unresponsive by Perez-Domingo who then transported the toddler back to her mother’s residence and 911 was called. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue determined that the toddler was deceased. Investigators arrested the subject and charged her with aggravated manslaughter to a child under 18.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.