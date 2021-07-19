CBP Reports June Saw Nearly 190,000 Illegal Immigrants Caught Attempting Cross of U.S. Border; Hits 1 Million+ So Far This Year

Officials originally anticipated border crossings to drop as the summer heat became worse, but June’s data has indicated that is not the case; the border crisis appears to only be getting worse. File photo: F Armstrong Photography, Shutterstock.com, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reported that in June, nearly 190,000 immigrants were caught illegally attempting to cross the southern border into the United States by authorities, illustrating that the so-called border crisis is not only far from over, but is actually escalating.

The official number of June crossings – 188,829, according to reports – is a jump of five percent from May, the CBP says, with the agency currently reporting that the number of illegal crossings so far this year puts them on-pace to easily exceed one million by the end of July alone.

Among the June crossings at the border, CBP notes that 15,253 of them were unaccompanied minors, an increase of 8 percent over May’s 14,137.

Confirmed by last Friday’s data dump — CBP has now apprehended more than 1 MILLION illegal immigrants so far this year.



That’s more in the first 6 months of this year than any FULL YEAR since 2005. — Rep. Ralph Norman (@RepRalphNorman) July 19, 2021

CBP Acting Commissioner Troy Mille noted that the brutal summer heat has left some migrants in dire straits after being abandoned in the middle of nowhere by people they paid to clandestinely smuggle them into the U.S., and warned that the CBP does not have the resources to rescue everyone that needs it.

“We are in the hottest part of the summer, and we are seeing a high number of distress calls to CBP from migrants abandoned in treacherous terrain by smugglers with no regard for human life,” Miller said in a statement. “Although CBP does everything it can to locate and rescue individuals who are lost or distressed, the bottom line is this: the terrain along the border is extreme, the summer heat is severe, and the miles of desert migrants must hike after crossing the border in many areas are unforgiving.”

Officials originally anticipated border crossings to drop as the summer heat became worse, but June’s data has indicated that is not the case; the border crisis appears to only be getting worse, with many putting the blame for it occurring on the Biden Administration for undoing several immigration policies implemented by former President Donald Trump.