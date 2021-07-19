Arrests Made In Drive-by Shooting After Deltona Gas Station Altercation

Anderson Cantres, 25, and his younger brother, a minor, were arrested Sunday after an investigation into the Saturday night shooting in Deltona. Deputies responded there around 10:30 p.m. Saturday on a report of a vehicle shot several times. The victims weren’t injured.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL – Two Deltona brothers have been arrested on charges including attempted murder after following their adversaries home from an altercation at a gas station and committing a drive-by shooting. Anderson Cantres, 25, and his younger brother Miguel Miranda, 17, were each arrested Sunday after an investigation into the Saturday night shooting on Danforth Avenue in Deltona. Deputies responded there around 10:30 p.m. Saturday on a report of a vehicle shot several times. The victims weren’t injured.

According to detectives, one of the victims told deputies he was getting a drink at the Circle K at 2798 Elkcam Blvd. when the older suspect showed him a gun in his waistband and threatened to kill him. Outside the store, the victim said the suspect punched him in the face, then put his hand on his gun and again threatened to kill the victim when the victim prepared to defend himself. When he victims drove away from the Circle K, the suspects followed them home. As the victims were exiting their car, they saw the suspect vehicle slowly pass and heard multiple gunshots, one hitting the car.

Deputies recovered the remnants of one round that hit the vehicle, and another that hit the front of the house. The victims said they were familiar with at least one of the shooters and provided an Instagram photo of one of them. The photo was shown to the Volusia Sheriff’s school resource deputy at Pine Ridge High School, and he immediately identified Miranda. Through further investigation, deputies connected Miranda’s address to the suspect vehicle. Deputies also identified the other suspect, Cantres, who had a history of similar crimes.

Deputies conducted surveillance on the address, witnessed Cantres leave, and took him into custody at a traffic stop. Detectives interviewed both Cantres and Miranda and determined Cantres fired the shots while Miranda drove the car. The gun believed to have been used in the shooting was recovered from the suspect vehicle. It was reported stolen in a burglary of an unlocked car in Deltona in February. Miranda told detectives he got the gun from a friend.

Cantres was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle, shooting into a dwelling, aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and battery. He was taken to the Volusia County Branch Jail, where he remained in custody Monday morning on $76,000 bond. Miranda was charged with 2 counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated stalking, principal to shooting into a dwelling, principal to shooting into an occupied vehicle, and 2 counts of principal to aggravated assault. He was transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice.