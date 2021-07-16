The preliminary investigation revealed that prior to that crash, at approximately 4:59 p.m., the driver was involved in a minor traffic crash in the 5400 block of South Dixie Highway in the same city and fled that scene.

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL – A single car crash leaves one man dead in Deerfield Beach. At approximately 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13, Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide investigators responded to a traffic crash at the 500 block of South Dixie Highway in Deerfield Beach.

The preliminary investigation revealed that prior to that crash, at approximately 4:59 p.m., the driver was involved in a minor traffic crash in the 5400 block of South Dixie Highway in the same city and fled that scene. The driver proceeded to drive his 2009 green Honda Accord southbound on South Dixie Highway approaching Southwest fifth Street.

Evidence on the scene revealed the driver’s side tires/rims struck the raised concrete curb on the west side of Dixie Highway. As he crossed Southwest fifth Street, the vehicle drove onto the sidewalk, continued through the grass, struck a light pole causing it to collapse and drove head-on into a bus bench where the Accord came to a final stop. The impact caused the engine of the Accord to catch on fire.

Broward’s Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the scene and extinguished the fire. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue transported the driver to Broward Health North where he was pronounced deceased. Broward’s Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide detectives are handling this active ongoing investigation.