Hunter Biden’s Prosecutor Reportedly Paused Investigation Until After Election to Avoid Publicity

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Hunter Biden’s federal prosecutor in his alleged tax evasion case reportedly paused his investigation until after the 2020 presidential election was over in an alleged effort to avoid U.S. citizens finding out.
David Weiss, U.S. Attorney for Delaware and a Republican, made the decision last summer to not seek warrants or issue grand jury subpoenas to avoid informing the public of his investigation into Hunter Biden – troubled son of President Joe Biden – until after the election had concluded.
Weiss had been appointed as Delaware’s U.S. Attorney in 2018 by former President Donald Trump. He had been in charge of looking into Hunter Biden’s professional connections to businesses in China and Ukraine, in addition to potential money laundering charges’ eventually, the investigation morphed into a possible tax evasion probe.
Ad Disclosure: This site earns revenue from ads, some within content. You can support independent journalism and help us stay afloat by donating or purchasing our merch following us on social media (Facebook |
Twitter |
Youtube |
Instagram |
LinkedIn |
Pinterest |
Flipboard |
Feedspot) or just sharing content you like.
The election was already in-progress by the time Weiss’s office was set to begin issuing grand jury subpoenas and search warrants, and Weiss, in an effort to avoid what he referred to as “politicizing” the investigation, decided to temporarily sweep it under the rug instead, reports say.
Hunter Biden had publically acknowledged that he was under investigation for tax evasion in December of 2020, at which time his father – who at that point was President-elect – stated that he would not interfere with a federal investigation of his son’s affairs.
“I learned yesterday for the first time that the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware advised my legal counsel, also yesterday, that they are investigating my tax affairs,” Hunter Biden said at the time in a statement. “I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors.”