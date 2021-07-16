Hold-Thyssen Negotiates $7 Million Sale of High-Profile Winter Springs Office Building

Vistawilla Office Center, built in 2006, is located at 1511 E. SR 434 at the intersection of State Road 417.

WINTER SPRINGS, FL – Hold-Thyssen, Inc., a full service commercial property firm based in Winter Park, recently closed on the sale of Vistawilla Office Center built in 2006 at 1511 E. SR 434 at the intersection of State Road 417. Hold-Thyssen’s Transaction Specialist Nicholas B. O’Shea negotiated the sale representing the seller Vistawilla Office Center, LLC.

The buyer, an Orlando-based investor, paid $7,000,000 for the 39,877 square foot, fully-leased building on a five-acre site. Noteworthy long-term tenants include The Seminole County-University of Central Florida Business Incubator, leasing 10,000 square feet, Alpha EMC, leasing 9,428 square feet and Snap-On Tools Company, 3,140 square feet.

Hold-Thyssen, Inc. provides commercial property brokerage and leasing and management services to institutional and private investor clients nationwide. The 40-year old firm’s current portfolio includes more that 100 commercial properties throughout the United States.