FEDS: Miami Beach Resident Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison for Sex Trafficking Victims on Websites BackPage.com and CraigsList.com

MIAMI, FL – On June 29, 2021, a Miami Beach resident was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple counts of human trafficking in connection with his coercing numerous women into prostitution through escort services across South Florida from 2015 to 2017. Ashley Moody, attorney general for the State of Florida, George L. Piro, special agent in charge, Federal Bureau of Investigation, (FBI), Miami Field Office and Sheriff Ric Bradshaw, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office (PBSO) made the announcement.

Robert Atlee Miner V, 30, of Miami Beach, Florida, pleaded guilty to charges of human trafficking, deriving support from the proceeds from prostitution, and money laundering, in addition to other charges, and was sentenced by 15th Judicial District Court Judge Cheryl A. Caracuzzo to 15 years in prison. Miner is required to register as a sexual offender upon his release in connection with the sex trafficking convictions.

The evidence collected during the investigation showed that, between 2015 and 2017, Miner placed employment advertisements across the United States on websites like Backpage.com and Craigslist.com, luring victims to his websites and ultimately to South Florida to work in positions he described as “dancers” or “companions.” However, once victims arrived in Florida, many of them who were considered vulnerable or disadvantaged, Miner compelled them to engage in prostitution, using fraud and manipulation. Miner preyed on many of his victims’ lack of financial stability, by promising them cars, residences, and access to bank accounts upon completion of his “program.”

Miner coerced his victims to engage in prostitution at hotels and motels throughout South Florida, to include Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach, and kept all of the proceeds earned by the victims, which he used to project an upscale lifestyle. Miner was arrested by the Florida Highway Patrol near Jacksonville, Florida, in October 2017 after law enforcement learned Miner was en route to North Carolina with one of his victims.

The investigation was conducted by the Palm Beach County Human Trafficking Task Force, which included investigators from the FBI and PBSO, with assistance from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), the Broward County Sheriff’s Office (BSO), the West Palm Beach Police Department (WPBPD), and the Miami Beach Police Department. This case was prosecuted by Assistant Statewide Prosecutors Justin Chapman and Stephanie Tew.