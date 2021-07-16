Detectives Arrest Suspect In Armed Robbery That Left Woman Pistol Whipped And Screaming For Help In Lauderdale Lakes

According to investigators, Edwin Hankerson, 18, n was arrested in Pompano Beach on Thursday, July 15. He faces one count of armed robbery with a firearm and one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office robbery detectives arrested Edwin Hankerson in connection to an armed robbery that left a woman screaming for help last Thursday. According to investigators, shortly after 8 a.m. July 8, deputies responded to an armed robbery call near the 4000 block of Northwest 34th Street in Lauderdale Lakes. On scene, deputies made contact with an adult female who advised she had been robbed at gunpoint.

A preliminary investigation revealed the victim had parked her vehicle and began walking when she was approached by Hankerson. Following a brief verbal exchange, the victim turned around to continue walking when Hankerson grabbed her by the shoulder and struck her in the head with an unknown object. When the victim turned to defend herself, she realized the object Hankerson used was a firearm and began screaming. The victim managed to break free from Hankerson’s hold and escaped.

Surveillance video from the area captured the suspect loitering in the vicinity prior to the incident. The video did not record the crime but did record the victim’s gut-wrenching screams. Through investigative methods, Broward Sheriff’s Office robbery detectives were able to identify Hankerson as the suspect involved in this heinous crime, and a warrant for his arrest was issued.

Hankerson was arrested in Pompano Beach on Thursday, July 15. He faces one count of armed robbery with a firearm and one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.