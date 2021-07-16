CrimeLocalSociety

Brooksville Man Intentionally Rams Truck Into Pedestrians Outside REBAR; Three Hospitalized, One Flown by Helicopter

By Joe Mcdermott
Michael Murphy
According to authorities, Michael Murphy, 32, was charged with four counts of Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon, two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. He was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center where he’s being held in lieu of a $44,000 bond.

BROOKSVILLE, FL – On Friday, July 16, 2021 at 1:44 a.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to REBAR located at 10123 Broad Street in Brooksville in reference to multiple pedestrians being intentionally hit by a driver of a vehicle. The incident occurred in the parking lot of REBAR.

An investigation revealed the suspect, Michael Murphy, 32, had caused a disturbance inside the bar prior to the incident in the parking lot. Upon being asked to leave, Murphy got into his truck and began doing doughnuts in the parking lot and then onto Broad Street. During this time, Murphy crashed into numerous vehicles and then purposely ran into a group of people who were standing outside the establishment.

A good Samaritan who was driving by and witnessed the incident intervened as Murphy attempted to flee the area. The good Samaritan used his vehicle to ram Murphy’s vehicle, which caused it to crash into a guardrail. As deputies arrived on scene, Murphy was still attempting to flee yet deputies were able to take Murphy into custody without further incident.

Two of Murphy’s victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment of broken bones. A third victim was flown by medical helicopter to an area trauma center for treatment. None of the injuries appeared to be life threatening.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
