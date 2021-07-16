Brooklyn Becomes Prostitution Haven As Cops Ignore Sex Workers Plying Their Trade in Plain View

This situation is occurring due to a movement on the part of many of New York’s District Attorneys to abandon prosecuting prostitution as a crime, a shift that the office of Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez began undergoing in the middle of 2019. Photo credit ShutterStock.com, licensed.

NEW YORK CITY, NY – Brooklyn has become something of a haven for prostitution in recent months; in particular, a four-block industrial stretch has become a place where sex workers are blatantly plying their trade in plain view without fear of arrest, as cops – on the occasions that they actually visit the area – are turning a blind eye to it all.

Countless women wearing next-to-nothing can be seen every Friday and Saturday night walking the streets of Brooklyn in high heels, going from car-to-car in an attempt to entice drivers to engage their services; their pimps, never too far away, strictly control the action while sitting in expensive luxury cars with a watchful eye.

Prostitution in Brooklyn is becoming an all-too-familiar sight, and the police – who essentially now have their hands tied by progressive lawmakers – rarely bother to patrol the area, and don’t do much of anything when they actually do. In Brooklyn, the number of arrests for loitering for the purpose of prostitution was just 13; in 2020, that number dropped to zero.

This situation is occurring due to a movement on the part of many of New York’s District Attorneys to abandon prosecuting prostitution as a crime, a shift that the office of Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez began undergoing in the middle of 2019; in March alone, a judge complied with Gonzalez’s request to dismiss 857 pending prostitution cases, followed by Queens DA Melinda Katz who then had 670 such cases dismissed.

Brooklyn a hotbed for prostitution after "Walking While Trans" law repealed: report.https://t.co/4xTiQWf4pW — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 16, 2021

In April of this year, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. followed suit and announced that New York City will no longer be prosecuting prostitution and unlicensed massage, instead stating that his office will focus on crimes related to sex work, such as pimps and those who hire prostitutes.

At the time, Vance – echoing the sentiments of many progressives – said that, “criminally prosecuting prostitution does not make us safer, and too often, achieves the opposite result by further marginalizing vulnerable New Yorkers.” Others, including NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio’s wife Chirlane McCray, have said that the targets of prostitution arrests “are overwhelmingly LGBTQ” and that “sex work is a means of survival for many in these marginalized groups.”

Prostitution runs rampant in Brooklyn amid declining enforcement. The Brooklyn DA are doing the pimps a favor,” https://t.co/hFTpg1I0FF — Blue Lives Matter (@RetiredNYCPD) July 16, 2021

However, according to an unnamed source – a current NYPD police officer – in a report by the New York Post, the push to decriminalize prostitution has actually done more harm than good by emboldening pimps and human sex traffickers, many of whom have forcibly coerced women into “working” for them. The source felt that the actions of the NY district attorneys are merely a “show” of support without anything meaningful whatsoever behind it.

“They are only hurting the girls who are walking the strolls, because they are the real victims. A lot of the girls are young and have pimps … [and] are victims of human trafficking,” source said. “Ironically, the DAs are doing the pimps a favor. If they really cared about the girls, they would be out there at 3 in the morning offering them assistance instead of sleeping in their air-conditioned homes.”

Another unnamed source – a vice cop – said that he agreed with his colleague about lawmakers’ alleged stance on sex workers.