Trump Bashes Pelosi As “Known Nut Job” Over Comments She Feared He’d Launch Nukes in Final Days as President

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Former President Donald Trump has released a statement bashing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as a “known nut job” in response to comments she reportedly made that she had feared that Trump would begin wantonly firing off nuclear weapons during the last days of his presidency.

In the statement, released on Thursday via Twitter by spokesperson Liz Harrington, Trump claimed that Pelosi’s comments were untrue and that, in contrast, the former President was actually responsible for reducing global conflicts while in office.

“Nancy Pelosi is a known nut job. Her enraged quotes that she was afraid that I would use nuclear weapons is just more of the same,” Trump’s statement read. “In fact, I was the one that got us out of wars, not into wars. And I was the one who got respect for our Country again, not like now when the leaders of the entire World are laughing at us. They didn’t laugh when I was there!”

The statement seems to be in response to a recently-published book on the Trump presidency entitled “I Alone Can Fix It,” written by Washington Post journalists Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker.

In the book, the authors claim that Pelosi called Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley after the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol and expressed her concerns to him about Trump’s behavior.

Pelosi had developed unhinged fears that Trump could spontaneously launch nuclear weapons and start a war in his final days in office, the authors claim.

In the book, the house speaker was quoted as saying on the phone, “This guy’s crazy. He’s dangerous. He’s a maniac,” to which Milley reportedly replied, “Ma’am, I guarantee you that we have checks and balances in the system.”