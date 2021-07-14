Op-Ed: The “Grievance Hustlers” and “Critical Race Theory”

By pitting one class against another class, one race against another race, and one gender against another gender, radical liberals have created a situation whereby the divide of citizens has taken hold within our country, much to our country’s detriment. File photo: 1000 Words, Shutterstock.com, licensed.

DELRAY BEACH, FL – There is a major push by the radical left in our country (mostly housed within the Democrat Party) to indict a whole race of people (the white race) all because of the color of their skin. To challenge that narrative makes you a card-carrying racist or bigot. Where have you heard or read those terms before?

It seems no matter what you say, if it against what a Progressive (a/k/a liberal Democrat) believes, you are accused of being a racist or a bigot, it doesn’t matter if it has any relevance at all.

And so it is, when you voice opposition to the radical idea of a “Critical Race Theory”, you immediately come into the cross hairs of those who want to push a radical interpretation of our history. This theory (CRT) comes right out of the playbook of Karl Marx (father of Communism), and the writings of Saul Alinsky, author of the “Rules for Radicals” book of the 1970’s.

One of the areas these two radical proponents of anarchy proposed was to indoctrinate a vulnerable group of individuals in our schools, from kindergarten to the university level. For the past 40 to 50 years, a process of infiltrating our schools, with radical teachers and professors; the mainstream media; and the Hollywood elites; has taken place. Adherents of the radical left have already taken over in those areas, and the results of their efforts have been the reason why many of their ideas have taken hold in our country, mainly in the younger generation of citizens.

By pitting one class against another class, one race against another race, and one gender against another gender, the radical liberals have created a situation whereby the divide of citizens has taken hold within our country, much to our country’s detriment.

From the writings of Christopher Rufo, founder and director of Battlefront, a public policy research center, and contributing editor of the City Journal, who has written about critical race theory, homelessness, addiction, and crime, here is what he has to say about CRT. “The tyranny of CRT explicitly seeks to subvert the principles of individual rights and equal protection under the law. The 1st Amendment was designed to protect citizens from the government, not to protect the government from the citizens”.

The “silent majority” seems to have finally awakened as to what has been happening in our schools. As the whole scenario has evolved over past year or two, as Rufo states, “Several state legislatures have introduced bills to prevent public institutions from conducting programs that stereotype, scapegoat, and demean people on the basis of race”.

When you proclaim (like the CRT proclaims) that white people are the oppressors and black people are the oppressed, that is patently false and divisive. Our country is not free of criticism of any “warts” we have had or have now, but, we are a country that strives to be “That shining light on the hill” (a Ronald Reagan phrase). The slander that CRT evokes seems to be contradicted by the fact that many different people of all races and colors are legally and illegally trying to enter our “racist” country. If that was true, why would they be clamoring to become part of a racist country. It doesn’t meet the smell test.

So, the “Grievance Hustlers” who are bad mouthing our country and pushing that divisive CRT, are being challenged like never before, and hopefully, they will be rejected by the citizens and placed on the scrap heap of history.