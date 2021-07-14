Op-Ed: Mainstream Media’s Narrative On Uprising In Cuba Is A Lie; Exposing Journalist Arrested, Internet Turned Off In Cuba. Where Is Joe Biden?

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – The American fake news media would have you believe that the uprising of the Cuban people is based on their demands for vaccinations. This is a lie.

The people are revolting because they want basic human freedoms, human rights, food and fuel. In fact, exposing the entire crackdown by the Cuban government, Dina Stars, a very effective, young YouTuber, was literally arrested by the police state in the middle of an interview.

The internet has been turned off in Cuba. Where is Joe Biden?

🚨🇨🇺🚨🇨🇺#SoSCuba

Han detenido a 7 periodistas en #Cuba mientras el país vive las protestas más grandes de las últimas décadas. No quieren que nadie diga al mundo qué pasa. Han cortado el internet.#informarNoEsDelito pic.twitter.com/1EFb1w4Lqq — Cubalex (@CubalexDDHH) July 13, 2021

“They don’t want anyone to tell the world what is happening. They’ve cut off the internet,” Cubalex, a nonprofit that provides legal assistance to Cuban citizens and advocates for human rights, wrote in a tweet Tuesday afternoon.

