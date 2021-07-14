Man Ejected From Vehicle Dies In West Park Crash; Detectives Investigating Potential Third Vehicle Involvement Which Fled Scene

According to witnesses, a third vehicle may have been involved in the incident. A white Mercedes was possibly racing the BMW prior to the crash. The driver of the Mercedes did not stop following the collision. The Mercedes was last seen heading eastbound on Pembroke Road. File photo.

WEST PARK, FL – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 9 p.m., Friday, July 9. According to authorities, a preliminary investigation revealed that Santiago Santana, 41, of Hialeah, and a passenger in his 2007 BMW 335i sedan were traveling eastbound on Pembroke Road in the center thru lane approaching the intersection of Southwest 48th Avenue. At the same time, the driver of a 2011 Volvo S80 sedan traveling westbound on Pembroke Road proceeded to turn left in a southern direction onto Southwest 48th Avenue.

While the Volvo was turning, the front of Santana’s BMW struck the rear passenger side of the Volvo in a T-bone type crash. The impact caused both vehicles to rotate clockwise in a southeast direction away from the area of collision. As the Volvo rotated over the pavement, the driver of that vehicle was ejected. Detectives say both vehicles came to a final rest more than 100 feet away from the initial crash site.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Fire Rescue responded, and the driver of the Volvo was transported to Hollywood Memorial Regional Hospital and pronounced deceased at approximately 10:51 p.m. The passenger in the BMW was also transported and admitted into the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit.

According to witnesses, a third vehicle may have been involved in the incident. A white Mercedes was identified as possibly racing the BMW prior to the crash. The driver of the Mercedes did not stop following the collision. The Mercedes was last seen heading eastbound on Pembroke Road.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Detective Michael Wiley at 954-321-4841. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.